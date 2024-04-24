3 NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/24/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

NBA Prop Bets

The Boston Celtics are favored by 14.5 points in tonight's Game 2 versus the Miami Heat. This looks like a game that Sam Hauser will get in on.

This season, Hauser averaged 9.0 points off of 22.0 minutes per game. He's one of the first guys off the bench for Boston, averaging 6.1 minutes in the first quarter.

Hauser is Boston's three-point specialist. He nets 83.0% of his points from behind the arc and shoots threes at an awesome 42.4% clip. He's been even better since the All-Star break, hitting threes at a 44.4% rate.

Exceeding 5.5 points shouldn't be too difficult for someone like Hauser. He scored more than 5.5 points in 70.9% of games this season while these -138 odds imply just a 57.9% probability.

A pair of threes would get the job done, and luckily, Miami let up the eighth-most three-point makes (3PM) to small forwards this season.

I'm bullish on Sam Hauser To Score 10+ Points (+320), too. Hauser scored at least 10 points in 43.0% of his games this season, but +320 odds suggest just a 23.8% probability.

The value here is awesome, and Hauser could be put in a great position to score double-digits. Not only does he see early action in the first quarter, but he's also part of a second unit that could be heavily utilized should Boston take a big lead tonight.

Hauser netted 12 points in Game 1 of this series, so I'm more than happy to side with these +320 odds.

I'm backing another Boston prop since Jrue Holiday's combined points and assists (PA) line seems off.

On the season, Holiday is averaging 17.3 PA. He's exceeded 14.5 PA in 68.1% of his games, but these -125 odds suggest just a 55.5% likelihood.

It looks like we're getting a great deal in backing the over, and Miami is a solid matchup for Holiday, too.

This season, the Heat let up the 10th-most points and the 9th-most assists per possession to opposing guards. They also surrendered the eighth-most three-point attempts per possession to guards while Holiday touts a 42.9% three-point percentage.

In three games against Miami this season, Holiday averaged 22.3 PA and recorded a minimum of 21.0 PA in this split.

The Celtics should knock down plenty of shots against a short-handed Miami team, and Holiday plays a large role, one that suggests he can eclipse 14.5 PA.

FanDuel Research's projections forecast 17.0 PA for Holiday this evening.

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to even things up after the Oklahoma City Thunder took Game 1, but it won't be easy without Zion Williamson (hamstring).

With Zion out, Jonas Valanciunas has stepped up for New Orleans. While JV's defensive qualities are sketchy, he certainly knows how to make an impact on the stat sheet.

During the regular season, Valanciunas played in 12 games without Zion. In the split, he averaged 27.4 PR. And in the two postseason games since Zion's injury, Valanciunas managed to record 31 PR and 33 PR.

In total, Valanciunas is averaging 28.1 PR without Zion, and he exceeded 23.5 PR in 10 out of the 14 games in this split.

Oklahoma City gave up the second-most putback points per game this season, and JV could make a killing off of putback looks tonight. He grabbed a whopping nine offensive boards in Game 1, paving the path for a 33-PR performance.

If OKC doesn't clean up the glass, JV could be in for another big night.

