3 NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 4/25/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using FanDuel Research's daily basketball projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Prop Bets

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to grab a 3-0 series lead when they visit the Orlando Magic tonight.

If you want to get in on the action for this contest via props, it might be best to back Donovan Mitchell as the game's made threes leader.

Mitchell is far and away the highest volume three-point shooter in this game. He averages 3.3 three-point makes (3PM) per game (seventh-most in the NBA).

The next-best player on Cleveland averages just 2.4 3PM per game while Orlando's three-point leader (Jalen Suggs) averages only 2.0 3PM per game.

The lack of competition in Orlando is intriguing. In this series, Mitchell is the only player who has shot more than seven three-point attempts (3PA) in either game. He's taken a total of 18 3PA through just two games, averaging 9.0 3PA per game -- both in the regular season and the playoffs.

FanDuel Research's projections expect Mitchell to drill 3.3 3PM while they expect the next-best player to make just 2.4 3PM.

Mitchell seems primed to lead the game in three-point attempts, so I'll take +150 odds that he is able to drain the most.

In his 18th NBA season, Kyle Lowry is still playing meaningful basketball.

Since signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in late February, Lowry has stepped into a starting role and has been more effective on the stat sheet than the market may be giving him credit for.

In the regular season, he averaged 15.6 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) for the Sixers. He surpassed 14.5 PRA in 52.2% of his games while these even-money odds suggest just a 50.0% probability.

And if we check out only the games where Lowry played at least 25 minutes, he eclipsed 14.5 PRA in 75.0% of his games (12 out of 16 contests).

Our projections have Lowry set to log 34.97 minutes in this one. Based on his 0.54 PRA per-minute average, this would theoretically result in 18.9 PRA for Lowry.

Lowry has performed well in this series against the New York Knicks, too. He's recorded 24 PRA and 17 PRA thus far, playing at least 34 minutes in each game.

He's seeing a lot of floor time and is able to get involved in all areas of the court, so I trust him to accumulate upwards of 14.5 PRA in what should be another gritty contest between these two teams.

Our projections anticipate Lowry to record 19.3 PRA this evening. It's quite easy to justify laying these +100 odds.

We're not even a week into playoff basketball, but Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have already made sure to keep us on the edge of our seats.

After falling behind the Los Angeles Lakers by a whopping 20 points in the third quarter of Game 2, the Nuggets stormed back to win the game.

Denver maintains a 2-0 series lead despite play that would suggest otherwise, and I'd look for Jokic to continue his stat-sheet dominance in tonight's contest.

In the regular season, Jokic averaged 21.4 combined rebounds and assists (RA) over 34.6 minutes per game.

But give Jokic playoff minutes against a team like the Lakers, and he could sail to over 22.5 RA.

This season, the Lakers let up the 12th-most rebounds and the 5th-most assists per 36 minutes to opposing centers. Jokic dropped a whopping 30.0 RA on the Lakers' heads in Monday's battle.

He's been playing 40.0 minutes per game so far in these playoffs, and our projections have Jokic set to log 38.92 minutes in Game 3. He's averaging 0.62 RA per minute, so this minutes projection indicates a 24.1 RA night for the Joker if he keeps producing at that rate.

Our projections fall right in line with this, forecasting 24.2 PA for Jokic.

Get in on the action today! All FanDuel customers get TWO Profit Boost Tokens to use on any NBA playoff games on April 25th! See all the details on the promotions page.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.