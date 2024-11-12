3 NBA Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 11/12/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Prop Picks Today

Let's tip off today's NBA props by looking for a new New York Knicks player to make his mark on the stat sheet. Mikal Bridges is off the heels of a game where he went 0-for-6 from behind the arc and posted only 15 combined points and rebounds (PR), but I think the market may have overreacted to this meh showing.

Bridges has scored at least 15 points in seven out of nine games this season. You can Bridges get over 14.5 points at +102 odds tonight.

Bridges is averaging 18.9 PR and has notched at least 18 PR in six out of nine games. I'm most interested in grabbing his PR prop since he'll draw an ideal matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers are allowing the 12th-most points and 11th-most rebounds per game. They're also allowing opponents to shoot threes at a 37.8% clip (third-highest in the NBA), which could set Bridges up for some much-needed regression. He's been shooting threes at an underwhelming 31.7% clip, which has caused him to averaged -0.4 made threes above expectation this year.

To add, there's a decent shot we will see Bridges near 40 minutes in this one. He's averaging 37.8 minutes per game and is netting 39.0 minutes across his last seven contests. The Knicks are favored by just 2.5 points in this one since Joel Embiid is expected to make his season debut for Philadelphia.

Our NBA projections expect Bridges to tally 22.9 PR in 36.8 minutes. That might even be short-selling his potential, as he's logged at least 39 minutes in every Knick game that was decided by 12 points or fewer.

Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been ruled out for tonight's Miami Heat game versus the Detroit Pistons. In theory, that should give Terry Rozier a decent bump in the box score.

Rozier netted just 17 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) without Butler on Sunday, though he showed encouraging signs sans Butler a season ago. In four games in this split, Rozier averaged 26.3 PRA and maxed out at 32 PRA. I think we'll see him hover around that range in a soft matchup against the Pistons.

Terry notched at least 27 PRA in four straight games to start the season, so it hasn't been long since we saw him put up big numbers. That includes one game against Detroit where Rozier managed 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Success against Detroit is nothing new, as Rozier is averaging 27.5 PRA and logged at least 24 PRA in four games against the Pistons since he put on a Heat uniform.

This season, Rozier is netting 25.0 PRA per 36 minutes when Butler is on the court and 26.6 PRA when Butler is off the court. Tonight, he'll draw a matchup against either Cade Cunningham (112.1 defensive rating) or Jaden Ivey (112.4 defensive rating), so I'm expecting him to take advantage.

Our projections have Scary Terry slated for 27.4 PRA in this one.

Tonight's Dallas Mavericks-Golden State Warriors game takes the cake for Tuesday's slate in just about every regard. Not only will this mark the return of Klay Thompson to Chase Center, but this contest is also showing a close spread (2.5) and slate-high over/under (234.5). That sets Stephen Curry up for a busy night.

The Warriors (9th) and Mavs (13th) are each playing at a fast tempo. A season ago, Curry averaged 29.8 points against teams that ranked in the top 10 of pace. He scored at least 25 points in 83.6% of games (19 out of 23 contests) in this split.

Dallas is letting up the ninth-most points and sixth-most three-point attempts (3PA) to opposing guards. As you could guess, Curry is netting 52.6% of his points from behind the arc. He also attempted 13 threes in his most recent game. It wouldn't be surprising to see him go for double-digit trio attempts against tonight's soft three-point defense.

Curry has been limited to 27 minutes or under in five of his seven games, be it due to blowouts or an ankle injury from which he has since fully recovered. But in the two games where Steph played at least 30 minutes, he went for 27 and 36 points. The scorching game total and ideal three-point matchup put Steph in a position to go off, so I'll be entertaining the alternate markets. You can get Curry over 30 points at +185 and Curry over 35 points at +420.

