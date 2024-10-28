3 NBA Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 10/28/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Prop Picks Today

Tyrese Haliburton has had a rough start to the season, checking in with a 31.8% FG% and 20.0% 3P% through three games. However, he did manage to go 8-for-18 (44.4 FG%) from the field in yesterday's contest, including a 4-for-9 day from behind the arc, so I'm not too concerned that his shot is broken.

On top of that, Hali is due for some major shooting and assist regression, so I want to target his combined points and assist (PA) prop in a buy-low spot.

Haliburton is averaging a mere 3.3 assists in three games. He is, however, averaging 9.3 potential assists. Based on the average potential assists to assists conversion rate, he's logged -6.5 assists over expectation this year, so we know he's due to turn it around in this stat category. After all, we're talking about someone who netted a league-high 10.9 assists per game a season ago.

Based on his three-point percentage across the last three seasons, Haliburton has netted -1.6 three-point makes over expectation this year, so he's geared up to see some positive regression here, too.

His PA prop is set at just 23.5 in tonight's contest between the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic. A season ago, Haliburton averaged a whopping 32.3 PA in games where he played at least 30 minutes. To add, he exceeded 23.5 PA in a massive 81.8% of games in this split (54 out of 66 contests).

Orlando is home to one of the league's best defensive units, and they typically play at a pretty slow pace, so I won't pretend to love the matchup. Even still, our NBA projections expect Haliburton to go for 18 points and 10 assists in this one, offering further credence to the over.

A finger injury derailed his 2023-24 campaign, but Trae Young is reminding us all that he's one of the best buckets in the NBA.

Young has scored 30, 38, and 24 points this season, good for an average of 30.7 points. He's been doing all this despite somewhat forgettable shooting clips, including a 43.7% FG% and 33.3% 3P%.

Dejounte Murray is no longer with the Atlanta Hawks, so Young figures to maintain the capacious shot volume we've always known him to have. I don't think it would surprise anyone if the freshly-turned 26-year-old ends up as top five scorer this season, so I want to back Young's points prop in an intriguing matchup against the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards (fifth) and Hawks (eighth) both rank in the top tier of pace. Washington (30th) and Atlanta (25th) are also two of the worst defenses in the league. This is nothing new as both teams fared in the bottom four of defensive rating and the top six in pace a season ago. In turn, this game is showing a 234.0 over/under, the highest on today's NBA slate.

Young should thrive in a matchup against a horrible defense -- one that pushes a quick pace. Last season, he averaged 27.2 points in games that featured a 230.0 over/under or higher. This season, the Wizards have let up the most points and the second-most three-point makes per 36 minutes to opposing guards. That's right in line with where they were at last year when they surrendered the most points and fourth-most free-throw attempts per 36 minutes to that position.

Gary Trent Jr. has been averaging 10.0 points and 32.0 minutes through three games with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are letting their new addition do what he does best: shoot threes. He's averaging 5.3 three-point attempts (3PA) and has shot at least five threes in each of his games thus far. As a starter who logs noteworthy minutes and has the green light from downtown, Trent has a chance to notch three trios in a favorable matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Boston owns one of the best defenses in the league, particularly at the guard position, so this one might not appear to be a friendly matchup for Trent. However, the Celtics are famous for hoisting up an ungodly amount of threes, and in turn, they sometimes allow their competition to do the same. Last season, Boston surrendered 36.7 3PA per game, the eighth-most in the NBA. Over the weekend, they allowed the Detroit Pistons to fire off 39 threes.

Trent's defensive contributions will be a must in a game where the Bucks come in as 9.5-point 'dogs, and that should help him stay on the court. Milwaukee would be smart to utilize Trent from downtown (39.3% 3P% in 2023-24), so I think he's got a chance to attempt six-to-eight threes in this one. With that, I'm willing to take a chance on these +165 odds. You can also get Trent Jr. to go over 1.5 made threes at -170 odds -- or over 10.5 points at -122 odds.

