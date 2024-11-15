3 NBA Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 11/15/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's daily NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop Picks Today

Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers are on the road to face the Orlando Magic in a game with a tight spread but low total.

Orlando is an above-average rebounding team this season and are top-10 in rebounding rate.

Paul George - Rebounds Paul George Over @ Paul George Under Nov 16 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

George has averaged 5.8 rebounds per game this season but is converting his rebounding chances at a much higher rate than his usual averages. At his three-year rate, George should be averaging just 4.5 boards per game.

George did rebound well in Joel Embiid's return to action (10 rebounds) but still faces a good rebounding team in a game where both sides are below-average in pace and where the total is low.

Jalen Johnson is underperforming his three-year averages in shooting percentages, rebound conversion, and assist conversion, and he now steps into a matchup with the Washington Wizards' 30th-ranked defense by defensive rating.

Jalen Johnson - Pts + Reb Jalen Johnson Over @ Jalen Johnson Under Nov 16 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Johnson has played at least 29.2 minutes in every game this season and has averaged 36.0 minutes over his last five contests.

No team allows more combined points, rebounds, and assists per game than the Wizards do, and that's while having close-to-league-average assist numbers allowed.

They really struggle with scoring (again, 30th in defensive rating) and rebounding (29th in rebounding rate).

The regression potential and matchup for Johnson is shaping up well.

There are a lot of reasons to like an over on Anthony Edwards' made three prop ahead of a matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

Firstly, the matchup is ripe for three-point volume as the Kings are one of four teams to let up at least 40.0 three-point attempts (40.6) per game, and 45.2% of field goals against the Kings have been three-point attempts (the fourth-highest rate in the NBA).

Anthony Edwards - Made Threes Anthony Edwards Over @ Anthony Edwards Under Nov 16 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This season, Edwards is shooting hot from beyond the arc (42.3%) on a robust 11.4 three-point attempts per game.

Edwards hasn't shot better than 36.9% from deep in a full season yet, so we should expect some regression. His three-point field goal percentage since the start of 2022-23 is 37.0%, though, and even at that longer-term rate, he should be making 4.2 treys per game on his actual shot volume.

In seven games against teams bottom-10 in three-point defense by shot volume, Edwards has made 4.9 threes on 12.3 attempts.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3-month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.