3 NBA Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 11/1/24

NBA Player Prop Picks Today

Through five games, the Cleveland Cavaliers are logging the second-most points per game (PPG) at 125.6 while boasting the top offensive rating in basketball. Attacking the rim has been a staple of this offense, for the Cavs are averaging the fifth-most points in the paint per game while carrying the seventh-highest rim shot distribution.

Jarrett Allen's offensive game is almost exclusively around the rim as he took 69.7% of his shots within five feet of the basket in 2023-24. That's continued to this season with Allen taking 74.4% of his shots within this distance. It's been a successful start for the one-time All-Star at 17.8 PPG paired with a league-high 79.1% field goal percentage (FG%). His effective field goal percentage (eFG%) is bonkers, sitting at 79.1%.

Cleveland's big man will square off with the Orlando Magic, who give up the 11th-highest rim shot distribution. Allen is averaging 19.3 PPG paired with a 82.8 FG% over his previous three games. Plus, he's had his way with the Magic over the last five meetings at 17.2 PPG along with a 66.0 FG%.

With that said, going over 14.5 points feels very obtainable. Our DFS projections have Allen logging 15.2 points. If correct, this holds a 55.8% implied probability for at least 15 points (or -125 odds). That's solid value compared to the -115 line's 53.5% implied probability for over 14.5 points.

The Toronto Raptors are missing some major scoring pieces as Scottie Barnes (orbital fracture) will be out while Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) is doubtful. By result, several players are getting elevated shots, such as Gradey Dick logging 18.8 PPG.

After leading the team with 21.8 PPG last season, RJ Barrett has the stage to put up some eye-catching numbers in the coming weeks. He's done exactly that through two games, averaging 25.5 PPG while shooting 48.7% from the field.

His success from three-point land has been a surprise, converting 6 of 12 looks. Barrett drained 39.2% of his three-point looks last season, but he wasn't getting the same kind of volume. He averaged 3.8 three-point shots per game a season ago compared to this season's 6.0 average -- though it's been a very small two-game sample size.

While Barrett's three-point numbers seem bound to come down, I'm not sure about those attempts dipping on Friday. Toronto is hosting the Los Angeles Lakers, who give up the ninth-most three-point shots per game and sixth-highest three-point shot distribution.

Boosted by a 32.3% usage rate through two games, Barrett should get more than enough looks for at least two made threes. Cashing in three three-pointers even generates some interest at +185. Our projections are giving Barrett 1.9 made threes tonight.

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently carry the second-shortest odds to win the NBA Finals while holding a 4-0 record, the third-best offensive rating, and the fourth-best defensive rating. A 5-0 start looks likely with the Thunder facing the Portland Trail Blazers, who are 26th in numberFire's nERD-based power rankings.

Chet Holmgren's early breakout has been huge part of OKC's early success, averaging 22.5 PPG and 11.0 rebounds per game (RPG). He's also touting an elite 93.8 defensive rating. Another dominant showing is in the cards, for Portland carries the second-worst offensive rating paired with the fourth-worst eFG%.

Plenty of missed field goals should give Holmgren more than enough chances to reach 10 rebounds yet again. His matchup against Deandre Ayton (104.1 offensive rating) doesn't cause too much concern, either. Plus, Ayton is gathering 4.8 contested rebounds per game compared to Holmgren's 6.0 (tied for the fifth-most). I like Holmgren's chances of ripping down rebounds over Ayton.

Additionally, Holmgren carries the 11th-most rebound chances per game at 18.8, which should be elevated tonight against a bad offense. The second-year big man is logging 2.3 offensive rebounds per contest, and the Blazers carry the 11th-lowest defensive rebounding percentage. Yet another check mark for his rebound total.

Holmgren carries a 9.9-rebound projection, which if correct, carries a 52.9% implied probability (or -112 odds) for at least 10 boards. That's slightly better than the 51.5% implied probability we're getting from the -106 odds for over 9.5 rebounds.

