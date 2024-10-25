3 NBA Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 10/25/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's daily NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop Picks Today

The Cleveland Cavaliers' offense got off to a fast start on opening night, logging 136 points while shooting a blistering 58.6% from the field. While this kind of efficiency is far from sustainable, we have good reason to believe that the Cavs' scoring numbers could jump this season.

Coach Kenny Atkinson steps in as the new head coach, introducing some new concepts like split actions. Over his four seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, two of Atkinson's teams finished among the top-five quickest paces. Cleveland is in the top half of tempo after one game, and the frontcourt was given more responsibility thanks to those split actions.

Evan Mobley was the player immediately benefitting from the changes, generating 25 points paired with a 64.3% field goal percentage (FG%). This isn't out of the ordinary for Mobley to be up and down on the scoring end, though, hence why our DFS projections have him at only 15.8 points for tonight. However, this is a spot where we can take advantage of the early season.

There's a solid matchup against the Detroit Pistons tonight. Detroit featured the sixth-worst defensive rating a season ago and gave up 52 points in the paint in its season opener. That wasn't far behind last season's 54.4 points in the paint allowed per game (fourth-most). The Cavaliers shined in the paint with 68 points on Wednesday, which included Mobley converting five of his seven field goal attempts within five feet of the basket.

To Score 20+ Points To Score 20+ Points Evan Mobley +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Detroit could be a tad undersized for this matchup with Tobias Harris standing at 6-foot-8 as he will likely be the primary defender on the 6-foot-11 Mobley. Adding to the worries, the Pistons' starting center Jalen Duren posted an alarming 118.2 defensive rating in the 2023-24 season.

We saw a clear effort from the Cavs to get Mobley involved in this offense on Wednesday. He just inked a five-year, $224 million extension in the offseason; it makes perfect sense to start tapping into Mobley's scoring potential. Atkinson's frequent split actions could do just that. Give me Mobley to reach that 20-point mark once again.

The Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball is standing out after logging 34 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds in his season debut. He's carrying the third-highest salary for tonight's DFS slate, proving his obvious upside to stuff the stat sheet.

This also includes a 7.7-assist projection. Ball should be in a positive scoring environment as the Hornets are visiting the Atlanta Hawks, who touted the 12th-best offensive rating last season. Atlanta also played at the sixth-quickest pace in the 2023-24 season, and it is currently tied for the fifth-quickest pace following one game.

To Record 10+ Assists To Record 10+ Assists LaMelo Ball +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

In the same breath, defending has not been the Hawks' forte. In fact, they touted the fourth-worst defensive rate a season ago. This unit could arguably be even worse with Dejounte Murray (111.7 career defensive rating) now on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Hitting open shooters is often an easy way to stack assists. That opportunity should be present for Ball as Atlanta tied for allowing the eighth-most three-point shots per game in 2023-24. The Hawks let the Brooklyn Nets hoist up 43 three-point shots in the first game of the 2024-25 season, as well. After Charlotte logged 39 three-point shots in the season opener, LaMelo could have his choice of spot-up shooters tonight.

Double-digit assists are usually a consistent play for Ball, for he logged the sixth-most potential assists last season (14.0) in his limited sample size of 22 games played. LaMelo has also averaged 12.5 assists per game over his previous two matchups with Atlanta.

Tonight's top-dollar player in DFS is Giannis Antetokounmpo. It comes with good reason as the Milwaukee Bucks, who are numberFire's 4th-best team in nERD-based power rankings, are facing the Chicago Bulls (21st in power rankings).

Milwaukee features the highest implied total of the night at 121.8 points, providing Giannis with the highest scoring projection of the night (29.3 points). His forecasted points alone point to over Antetokounmpo's 28.5-point prop. We aren't asked much more for Giannis to reach 30 points.

To Score 30+ Points To Score 30+ Points Giannis Antetokounmpo -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Per usual, the Greek Freak lived around the rim in his first game of the season, taking 8 of 11 field goals within five feet of the basket (72.7%); that's not far off from last season's mark of 67.5%. With that said, much of this defensive task will likely be on the Bulls' frontcourt.

While Chicago gave up the fewest points in the paint per game in the 2023-24 season, Giannis is a different beast, and the Bulls just allowed 56 points in the paint against the New Orleans Pelicans. Patrick Williams (117.7 defensive rating) and Nikola Vucevic (117.7 defensive rating) didn't have defensive ratings worth writing home about last season. Williams held a 104.0 defensive rating in the season opener, but Vuc continued to struggle (119.2 defensive rating).

This is far from one of the league's best defensive frontcourts, giving Antetokounmpo an ideal matchup for 30-plus points. Even with the team's second-most points in the season opener (25), Giannis still led the Bucks in usage rate at 32.9%. Over Antetokounmpo's previous eight matchups with Chicago as a full participant, he's reached at least 32 points in seven of the eight games. Overall, he's averaging 35.6 points per game (PPG) in this split.

The NBA is back! Get a 50% Profit Boost for any wager on any NBA games(s) taking place on October 25th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.