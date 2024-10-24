3 NBA Best Bets for Thursday 10/24/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and daily NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, let's see which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

Not sure if everyone caught the Boston Celtics game on Tuesdays night, but let me summarize.

The defending champs haven't missed a beat.

Boston annihilated the New York Knicks on ring night, outscoring them 43-24 in the first quarter and cruising to a 132-109 victory in a game just one starter played more than 30 minutes. They did so via an absurd 29-of-61 shooting performance from three -- one that would've looked even more impressive had they not missed 13 straight threes to end the game.

So, yeah, the 2024-25 favorites look just as lethal as ever. And while a 14 is a lot of points to lay with a road favorite, Boston shouldn't face much resistance from the Washington Wizards.

Washington's roster isn't exactly the same as last year's, but the core of that 15-67 team is still there. In fact, their two major roster changes involved parting ways with Tyus Jones and Deni Avdija -- the two of which accounted for the most win shares on the team last season. They did have the No. 2 pick in the draft, but rookie Alex Sarr is a relative unknown. Jonas Valanciunas does give them some size underneath, though his inside game isn't exactly suited for Boston's pace-and-space style of play.

It's just hard to imagine Washington slowing down the Celtics offense -- not after what Boston did to them last season. The Celtics exceeded 125 points in all four head-to-head matchups with the Wizards, winning all four games by an average of 14.8 points per game. They beat them by 14-plus twice, including both games in Washington.

Considering how dominant Boston looked to open the year -- and how uninspiring Washington's offseason was -- I'll gladly lay 14 with the defending champs.

San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are the defending Western Conference champs, so seeing them favored by 8.5 against a San Antonio Spurs team that went 22-60 last season shouldn't be surprising.

I just think we're undervaluing San Antonio, specifically Victor Wembanyama.

Wemby and the Spurs consistently improved as the season went on last season, and it showed on the stat sheet. San Antonio was 15-39 (.278) with the league's fourth-worst net rating (-8.5) before the All-Star break in 2023-24. But over the second half, they went 11-16 (.407) and ranked 20th in net rating (-1.9). The bulk of that improvement came on the defensive end as they permitted 5.6 fewer points per game and had the 12th best defensive rating post All-Star break.

After adding veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, I'm confident enough in San Antonio's second half improvement to back them at +8.5 tonight.

Granted, the Mavs did sweep the season series last year, and their two wins in Dallas came by 25 and 23 points. But the Spurs kept things within 7 points both times they faced off in San Antonio, including a 113-107 loss in their lone matchup post All-Star break.

And while Dallas also took off down the stretch last season, it's fair to question how much of an improvement Klay Thompson will be over Derrick Jones Jr. -- last year's starting small forward and their best perimeter defender.

But at the end of the day, backing San Antonio +8.5 is backing Wembanyama to immediately show he's taken a Year 2 leap. Against a spotty Mavericks defense, that's something I'm more than comfortable doing.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

The night cap is easily the game of the day as the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Denver Nuggets. The Thunder and Nuggets are both inside the top six in 2024-25 NBA Championship odds, and they're both among the top four most likely teams to win the title based on numberFire's NBA Power Rankings.

This is an elite opening matchup, and there's ample star power on both sides. But even with offensive savants like Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, this is a spot I'm looking to back under 227.5 total points.

Although OKC and Denver were both top-five in offensive rating last season, that didn't always lead to high-scoring games. The Nuggets played at a bottom-five pace, resulting in a pedestrian 114.9 points per game. The Thunder were third in scoring, but their per-100 possessions efficiency dipped over the second half of the year. However, both sides were top-five in defensive rating during post All-Star break stretch.

Neither the Thunder nor Nuggets made any major offensive additions in the offseason, with Oklahoma City opting to swap defensive liability Josh Giddey for two-time All-Defensive Teamer, Alex Caruso. That could cut down on the offensive fireworks in a matchup that already struggled to produce points in 2023-24.

Across four head-to-head matchups between Oklahoma City and Denver, the average total was just 218.8 points. Their games hit 228 points just once.

Couple that with numberFire's model projecting a 223.9-point total tonight, and I'll jump on the under here in what should be a high-stakes game between two of the best teams the association has to offer.

