3 NBA Best Bets for Friday 11/8/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and daily NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons

One of the trickiest matchups of the night is between the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons. The spread is -1.0 in favor of Detroit, yet DRatings has this as a 115.5-115.4 projected in score in favor of Atlanta while numberFire's game projections are also backing the Hawks (120.0-116.8). Considering Atlanta holds plus odds to win straight up, this could be one of the top value picks on Friday.

Detroit's Jalen Duren (ankle) is doubtful, which will likely impact the Pistons' rebounding advantage. They hold the top defensive rebounding percentage and 12th-best offensive rebounding rate, but Duren leads the team with 9.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Hawks carry the 11th-lowest mark in defensive rebounding percentage and 15th-lowest offensive rebounding rate. Duren also sits in the top 20 with 4.2 contested rebounds per game.

The Pistons have featured a stingy interior defense thus far, giving up the seventh-fewest points in the paint per contest and the seventh-fewest shot distribution at the rim. While Duren touts a concerning 121.0 defensive rating, it's hard to imagine this team's starting center isn't playing a role in this interior defense -- especially with 1.2 blocks per game.

Atlanta logs the sixth-most points in the paint per contest along with the fifth-highest shot distribution at the rim. This is where the Hawks could feast with Duren missing from the lineup.

Ultimately, I expect Atlanta's offense to be too much in this one.

Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers

Friday's clash between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will be reminiscent of the clubs' past NBA Finals matchups. Cleveland is off to a franchise-best 9-0 start while Golden State is tied atop the Western Conference with a 7-1 record.

The 231 total is one of the highest totals for today's slate. Each offense is among the top three in rating, but these defenses aren't incapable. In fact, each unit is among the top nine in defensive rating.

The Cavaliers has mostly leaned on attacking the rim, carrying the 10th-highest shot distribution at the rim while logging the 4th-most points in the paint per contest. The Warriors are giving up the eighth-fewest attempts at the rim, though. Golden State's frontcourt of Draymond Green (109.7 defensive rating), Jonathan Kuminga (107.7), Trayce Jackson-Davis (106.7), and Kevon Looney (105.3) is full of quality defenders.

Moving to the other side of the court, the Warriors attempt the fourth-most three-point shots per game paired with the eighth-highest shot distribution from deep. Cleveland's perimeter defense has been excellent, giving up the third-lowest three-point shot distribution and fifth-fewest three-point attempts per game.

Total Points Under Nov 9 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Each defense is stocked to take away the opposing offense's strength. Plus, both defenses are in the top 10 of the fewest fast break points allowed per game. The pace of this game could be slower than what each team is used to.

numberFire is giving the under a 62.6% likelihood compared to the -110 line's 52.4% implied probability. DRatings also has this game going under with a 229.4 projected total.

Washington Wizards at Memphis Grizzlies

After entering the season healthy, the Memphis Grizzlies are right back into injury troubles. The injury report is lengthy for Friday as Desmond Bane (oblique), Ja Morant (hip), and Marcus Smart (ankle) are all out.

That's three starters absent as Jaren Jackson Jr. (19.6 PPG) and Santi Aldama (12.6 PPG) enter tonight as Memphis' leading scorers. Starting center Zach Edey (10.8 PPG) will also be active. This figures to be a rim heavy attack as Jackson is the only notable threat from three-point land. This plays right into the Washington Wizards' wands.

Home Team Total Points Under Nov 9 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While the Wiz feature the Association's sixth-worst defensive rating, they've actually defended the rim pretty well by giving up the 11th-fewest points in the paint per game while surrendering the 11th-fewest shot distribution at the rim. Kyshawn George (115.2 defensive rating) and Alex Sarr (116.2 defensive rating) have provided decent defensive numbers, and Marvin Bagley III (questionable with illness) would provide an even bigger lift with his exceptional 104.5 defensive rating.

Washington allows the 11th-highest three-point attempt rate, but Memphis holds the 4th-lowest shot distribution from three. Missing three starting guards probably won't help the Grizzlies' chances from three-point land.

Getting Memphis' point total at 119.5 feels like excellent value. The Wizards have a good enough interior defense to limit the Grizzlies' scoring success, and numberFire has Memphis holding 117.1 projected points.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.