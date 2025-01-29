3 NBA Best Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 1/29/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets

Scoring hasn't always been a breeze for the Brooklyn Nets as they tout the fourth-worst offensive rating while averaging 105.5 points per game (second-fewest). The injury report is a list of problems for the Nets, for Cameron Thomas (hamstring) and Cameron Johnson (ankle) are out as the team's leading scorers. Plus, Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) has yet to make his season debut, and he's capable of providing an offensive lift after reaching double-digit PPG in 11 consecutive seasons.

Thomas has played in only two games since November 25th, which has been a large reason for Brooklyn's lack of scoring. Since January 4th, Johnson has missed 10 of 13 games. The Nets have desperately missed his 19.4 PPG, totaling only 98.5 PPG over those 13 games. They've even put up some poor numbers by college standards, such as 67 points and a dreadful 30.1% field goal percentage (FG%) on January 15th.

Away Team Total Points Under Jan 30 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Charlotte Hornets aren't known for their defensive chops, but they won't be tasked with a difficult challenge tonight. Charlotte's defense is actually a tad better than what we're used to. After finishing with the 2nd-worst defensive rating a season ago, the Hornets currently have the 14th-worst mark.

Slowing the Nets' three-point shooting will likely be the biggest key. The unit attempt the 8th-most threes per game along with the 11th-most makes per contest. The Hornets have the answer by surrendering the 10th-fewest three-point makes per game.

Each team sitting in the top 10 for the slowest adjusted paces across the NBA further adds to this under pick. Considering Brooklyn's dreadful scoring woes of late, Charlotte has more than enough on defense by limiting the three-ball.

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards

We could be looking at one of the future landing spots for Duke's freshman sensation Cooper Flagg when watching the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards. In fact, FanDuel Sportsbook's team to draft Cooper Flagg odds have the Wizards (+500) with the shortest odds while the Raptors tout the sixth-shortest line (+800).

Considering Washington's current standing in the race, it could be fine with losing the rest of the way. At 6-39, the Wiz have the worst record in basketball and have not won a game since January 1st. An ongoing 14-game losing streak is more than enough reason for Washington being listed as 6.5-point underdogs at home.

Toronto is rolling right now, winning six of its last seven. Each of these wins came as underdogs. This paired with the Raptors going 6-1 against the spread (ATS) during the span has me firmly on Toronto to cover another one.

Spread Betting Toronto Raptors Jan 30 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We've seen minimal effort from the Wizards recently, suggesting their in full tank mode. Meanwhile, the Raptors have taken out some playoff teams -- including the Boston Celtics. Favorable shot distributions for Toronto confirm our gut feeling about this one.

The Raptors attack the rim, logging the third-most points in the paint per game paired with the second-highest shot distribution around the rim (via Dunks & Threes). Washington allows the fourth-most points in the paint per contest.

Second-chance points are also in the cards with Toronto boasting the seventh-highest offensive rebounding percentage while the Wizards have the third-lowest defensive rebounding rate. Getting second opportunities along with a ton of looks around the rim should give the Raptors a comfortable win.

Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio Spurs

Just when we thought the San Antonio Spurs were flirting with the playoffs, they've gone 3-7 straight up and ATS over the past 10. Most of this has been due to defensive struggles, allowing 121.2 PPG during the 10-game span.

While the Los Angeles Clippers sport the 2nd-best defensive rating and play at the 11th-slowest pace, the Spurs' 108.5-point total feels too low. San Antonio has still managed to score in recent games, racking up 116.3 PPG over its last six. That's a noticeable improvement compared to its season-long average of 112.0 PPG.

Home Team Total Points LA Clippers Jan 30 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Spurs' offense has been a promising unit thanks to exceptional shot distributions, including the sixth-highest mark around the rim and eighth-highest from three. Los Angeles' defense has been far from perfect, surrendering the second-highest three-point shot distribution. San Antonio averages the 13th-most made threes and 6th-most attempted deep balls per game.

Shooting only 34.7% from beyond the arc (ninth-lowest) causes some hesitation when looking at the Spurs' offense. However, this has improved to 38.7% from three over San Antonio's previous six games. Assuming this level of shooting keeps up, we have an angle for the Spurs going over 108.5 points.

Additionally, DRatings' game projections have San Antonio reaching 109.3 points while MasseyRatings is forecasting 109 points.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NBA game(s) taking place January 29th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.