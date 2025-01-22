3 NBA Best Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 1/22/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and NBA game projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks

The Detroit Pistons continue to be one of the best stories across the NBA, carrying a 22-21 record. They've gone 7-3 over the last 10 and are 3-0 straight up and against the spread (ATS) over their last three road games. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have been shaky of late, going 5-5 straight up and 4-6 in the past 10 contests.

There's an angle to take the road underdog to come out with the win. Let's break down the matchup.

Starting with the Hawks' offense, its second-leading scorer, Jalen Johnson (19.4 PPG), is questionable with a shoulder injury. When Johnson is not on the court, Atlanta's effective field goal percentage (eFG%) drops from 54.6% to 50.7% and its true shooting percentage slides from 58.0% to 53.8%.

According to Dunks & Threes, the Hawks have the fourth-highest shot distribution around the rim. This would also likely slide if Johnson cannot go as he takes 63.0% of his shots within 10 feet of the basket. Detroit gives up the seventh-fewest points in the paint per game and third-lowest shot distribution around the rim.

Rounding out this moneyline pick, the Pistons feature a pretty balanced offense, one that averages the 13th-most points in the paint per game and 15th-most three-point makes per contest. Atlanta features the fourth-worst defensive rating and sits in the bottom 10 of shot distribution allowed around the rim and on three-pointers.

Considering Detroit's recent hot streak, I'm comfortable taking this upset thanks to advantages in shot distributions. If Johnson is out, this could be the final nail in the coffin.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets

Going against the Cleveland Cavaliers has been a tough bet this season with their 29-13 record against the spread (ATS). However, they are 6-4 ATS over the last (60.0%), making this pick look a little more reasonable. It's not like the Houston Rockets are a slouch with a 24-17-1 ATS record (66.0%).

Spread Betting Houston Rockets Jan 23 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Rockets love to attack the paint, logging the seventh-most points in the paint per game while touting the fifth-highest shot distribution around the rim. Cleveland is expected to be without one of its daunting rim protectors in Evan Mobley (calf) -- who boasts a 109.6 defensive rating. The Cavs already rank 12th in shot distribution allowed around the rim compared to 4th in defending the three.

We have an angle for Houston finding success on offense, and it continues to the defensive side. Cleveland takes the fifth-most three-point shots per game paired with the sixth-highest three-point shot distribution. Meanwhile, the Rockets surrender the second-fewest three-point attempts and makes per game, capped by giving up the second-lowest shot distribution from three-point land.

Houston has the matchup to keep attacking the rim, and it has the ability to limit the Cavaliers' biggest strength on offense. Even rebounding could be an advantage as the Rockets boast the highest offensive rebounding percentage compared to Cleveland ranking 20th in the category.

A dart on the Rockets moneyline (+130) could prove worthwhile, but I'll stick with the +3.0 spread. numberFire's NBA projections have Houston winning 113.9-111.8, and DRatings has the Cavaliers winning 113.4-113.3.

Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans

Editor's note: The Bucks-Pelicans game has been postponed.

The New Orleans Pelicans have been on a heater, winning 4 straight and 7 of the last 10. During the winning streak, New Orleans has averaged 124.3 PPG. The Milwaukee Bucks aren't exactly a daunting defense, ranking 12th-worst in defensive rating. Plus, the Bucks playing at the eighth-quickest adjusted pace suggests points.

Some of the Pelicans' recent scoring success has been far from surprising as they got two matchups against the Utah Jazz (worst defensive rating; 10th-quickest pace). The last four games have been against meh defenses and quick-paced squads. That's not changing against Milwaukee.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Zion Williamson (illness) is questionable, but he's been out of two of the past three games. In those absences, the Pels still put up 121.0 PPG. Milwaukee allows the 2nd-fewest points per game, and New Orleans carries the 14th-highest shot distribution around the rim. However, the Pelicans are still logging only 45.1 points in the paint per game (10th-fewest). New Orleans has put up just 45.5 points in the paint per contest during its winning streak, which is right around its season-long average.

The three-ball has become more prominent over the last four as the Pels are attempting 45.0 three-point attempts per contest compared to 35.7 for the season (eighth-fewest). The Bucks give up the seventh-highest three-point shot distribution. Regardless of efficiency, this kind of three-point volume should lead to more than enough points for over 115.5 points.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NBA game(s) taking place January 22nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.