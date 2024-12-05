3 NBA Best Bets and Predictions for Thursday 12/5/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and NBA game projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards

It should be a fast-paced contest when the Dallas Mavericks travel to face the Washington Wizards on Thursday. The Mavericks operate at the ninth-fastest pace while the Wizards play at the fourth-fastest pace.

Along with playing against another fast-paced team, Dallas should benefit from Washington being arguably the worst defensive team in the league as the Wiz rank 29th in adjusted defensive rating (116.7) and 26th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.9%). Additionally, the Wizards are surrendering the second-most points per game (122.8).

Away Team Total Points Dallas Mavericks Dec 6 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In the first two games with Luka Doncic back following a five-game absence, Dallas has averaged 129 points per game. On top of that, the Mavericks are amid a five-game winning streak and have won 9 of their last 10, averaging a solid 122.6 points per game during that span.

Along with Washington permitting a high effective field-goal percentage, they are 24th in three-point percentage allowed (37.0%), 28th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (67.1%), and 27th in free-throw rate allowed (28.9%).

Given the fast-paced nature of Thursday's clash and the Wizards' inability to play much defense, the Mavs have a decent shot to score 124-plus points -- especially with Luka back in the lineup.

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

Even with Kevin Durant expected to miss at least one week of action, the Phoenix Suns are fully capable of winning by at least three points against a shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans squad on Thursday. The Suns still have Devin Booker and Bradley Beal available while the Pelicans are without Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins, with Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones carrying questionable tags.

Phoenix has secured a victory in three of their last four contests, winning each of those games by eight-plus points. Meanwhile, New Orleans has lost nine games in a row, losing each of those by four-plus points -- including four consecutive defeats by 11-plus points.

Spread Betting Phoenix Suns Dec 6 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While the Suns are still figuring things out defensively under head coach Mike Budenholzer (ranking 16th in adjusted defensive rating), they are 8th in adjusted offensive rating (113.9), 10th in effective field-goal percentage (55.4%), and 9th in three-point percentage (37.5%). Phoenix is also eighth in offensive turnover rate (13.0%) and sixth in offensive free-throw rate (27.0%).

As for New Orleans, they are 24th in adjusted defensive rating (115.2), 29th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.5%), and 25th in three-point percentage allowed (37.3%). On the offensive end, the Pelicans are 29th in adjusted offensive rating (108.2) and 30th in effective field-goal percentage (49.3%), making the Suns' spread an enticing bet.

Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have looked much better since Ja Morant returned to the lineup, posting a 3-1 record in his first four games back -- winning all three of those games by 11-plus points. As a team, the Grizzlies have won six of their last seven contests, cruising to double-digits wins in five of those victories.

On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings have looked a bit out of sorts recently, producing a 2-6 record in their last eight games to bring their overall mark to 10-12 this season. Despite the Kings being 6th in adjusted offensive rating (115.0), they've fallen to 20th in adjusted defensive rating (114.1) upon bringing in DeMar DeRozan during the offseason.

Spread Betting Memphis Grizzlies Dec 6 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sacramento is also 20th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.9%) and 29th in three-point percentage allowed (38.1%), so Memphis should have no issues putting the ball through the net. At the same time, the Grizzlies are seventh in adjusted defensive rating (110.2), fourth in effective field-goal percentage allowed (51.7%), and seventh in three-point percentage allowed (34.4%).

In the midst of their woes this season, the Kings have had a tough time covering the spread, logging a dismal 8-13-1 record against the spread (ATS). The same can't be said for the Grizzlies, who are a fantastic 14-7-1 ATS entering Thursday's showdown.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3-month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.