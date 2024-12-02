3 NBA Best Bets and Predictions for Monday 12/2/24

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and NBA game projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

With no Derrick White (foot) or Jaylen Brown (illness), the Boston Celtics were left treading water in last night's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The C's also broke an unwritten rule, playing Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis in tandem despite the back-to-back.

Boston's injury report for today has not been released, but it seems likely that at least one of those aforementioned players will sit. In theory, that would put the Miami Heat in a good spot to cover as 10.0-point road 'dogs, but Jimmy Butler's status is in jeopardy after tweaking his knee on Sunday.

We can't have a good read on the spread without knowing who's in and who's out, but the over looks like a solid play regardless.

The Celtics are the most three-point heavy team we've seen, attempting north of 50 trios each game. Miami's three-point defense is sour, allowing the 12th-most attempts and 11th-most makes. The three-point barrage could come on strong tonight, and Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser would get more run should one of Boston's starters sit.

It's hard to match the Celtics from long range, but the Heat have the shooters to do just that. Miami is shooting and drilling the ninth-most threes in the NBA. Jimmy Butler has been a non-factor in that regard, averaging just 0.5 made threes. His likely absence would give this total a bump as it would allow Tyler Herro to take over on offense and afford more playing time to Duncan Robinson. The Heat rank 26th in pace on the season, but in a four-game stretch sans Butler last month, they ranked 19th in pace.

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls

While I never expected to willfully bet the Chicago Bulls to cover a 7.5-point spread in 2024, that seems to be the apt direction heading into tonight's contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Bulls are at home, have not played since Friday, and tout a pretty clean injury report -- save for Patrick Williams (out; foot). Led by Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, they also happen to be one of my favorite "bad" teams in the league.

The Nets, meanwhile, are in total disarray. They already lost Cameron Thomas (24.7 points per game) to a hamstring injury and will now have to play the second leg of a back-to-back on the road. Even worse? Cameron Johnson, Ben Simmons, and Ziaire Williams all left Sunday's game with an injury and did not return. Dorian Finney-Smith, who leads Brooklyn in net rating, has also missed two straight games with an ankle injury.

I'm not totally sure what Brooklyn's lineup will look like tonight, but I'm fairly certain it will not be pretty. Just three members of their original eight-man rotation -- Dennis Schroder, Nicolas Claxton, and Jalen Wilson -- come into this one without an injury designation.

The Bulls play at the fastest pace in the league and attempt a whopping 42.9 threes per game (third-most) while shooting them at an awesome 38.3% clip (sixth-best). Those offensive qualities can allow them to balloon leads, so I like them to cover at home against an undermanned Nets group.

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers (12-8) and Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10) will meet up for a game that favors the Wolves by 8.0 points and carries a slate-low 219.0 over/under. I'm tempted to take the Lakers to cover, though their bad defense could look that much worse on the second leg of a road back-to-back. Instead, let's look for this game to hit over 219.0 points.

Neither Los Angeles (18th) nor Minnesota (24th) are running at quick paces, though this total would suggest they are more snail-like on offense than reality. More importantly, each group has been underwhelming on defense. The Lakers enter with the fifth-worst defensive rating while the Wolves rank ninth in defense after checking in with a league-best rating a season ago.

Minnesota could find ample success from downtown in this one. They're shooting the fifth-most threes in the league while the Lakers are letting up the seventh-most made threes and the fifth-best 3P% across their last five. Donte DiVincenzo, Mike Conley, and Jaden McDaniels are each due for some pretty massive three-point shooting regression and could find a groove in this soft matchup.

The Lakers and Timberwolves met up in the season opener for a game that totaled just 213 points. Notably, these groups went a combined 18-for-71 (25.3% 3P%) from behind the arc and missed 11 free throws in that one. Should they run at a similar pace tonight, the over could come in even while allowing for a high margin of shooting error.

