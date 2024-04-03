3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 4/3/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

MLB Prop Bets

The Houston Astros have a strong 4.80 implied total tonight against Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays, per numberFire's heat map.

With that being the case, I like Kyle Tucker to continue swinging a hot bat tonight to Record 2+ Total Bases.

Tucker has already started off his season well, going 7-for-22 in his at-bats -- including two home runs and a double. It's been the type of start you'd expect from an MVP-caliber player.

He's driving the ball in a big way, too, as his batted-ball numbers show. The outfielder has a 60.0% hard-hit rate through six games. When you're seeing the ball that well, you have to roll with it.

Bassitt will be the guy trying to slow down Tucker, but it shouldn't be much of a worry. While Bassitt does a good job at limiting hard contract (28.5% hard-hit rate last season), he gave up the fly ball a lot more, as shown by his 37.7% rate. He also was sporting a 4.25 SIERA and has already been hit hard this season, allowing five runs (four earned).

Trust Tucker to get the job done tonight as the Astros continue to find their game in this series.

There's no slowing down Mookie Betts right now, so why not bet with the former MVP?

It shouldn't be a surprise, but the Los Angeles Dodgers come into tonight with a solid 4.68 implied total against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco will be starting Kyle Harrison. Harrison didn't look great in his small sample size in the majors last year. He allowed a 53.6% fly-ball rate in 34 2/3 innings while posting a 4.45 SIERA. In his first start of this season, he allowed two runs on two home runs, giving up six total hits. Considering he has an expected ERA (xERA) of 5.65, it should have been much worse.

The worst can now come in when the Dodgers lineup gets ahold of him. Betts has been out of this world. Through his first eight games, he's already mashed five home runs, driven in 11 runs, and earned 14 total hits. Betting on him to Record 2+ Hits tonight just feels too easy with the way he is swinging.

If there's a need for any more belief in Betts, it's that he destroys left-handed pitching. Last season, he posted a .450 wOBA, .373 ISO, and 1.097 OPS against southpaws. Since Harrison is on the bump, this is the spot to grab Betts while he's scorching at the plate.

To follow on the Betts bet, Freddie Freeman should have no problem contributing tonight against Kyle Harrison and the Giants.

Freeman, like most of the Dodgers' lineup, has had a good start to the season. Most importantly, he's been driving in runs. Freeman has knocked in seven runs over his last six games -- increasing my confidence that he can do it again tonight.

The first baseman hits behind Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani, giving him opportunities to knock in runs each and every night at a high rate. If this offense is going to keep up their success, which I expect, then Freeman will continue to be a major reason why.

Being a lefty batter can often mean struggles against left-handed pitching, but Freeman is a unique case. The 2020 NL MVP hit even better against lefties last season than he did righties. Freeman finished with a .427 wOBA, .274 ISO, and 1.008 OPS versus left-handers, also knocking in 39 RBIs against them last season.

Let's take Freeman to Record an RBI tonight once again.

