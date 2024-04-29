3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Monday 4/29/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing.

Please note that betting lines and projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

MLB Prop Bets

Sophomore seasons can be tough for reigning Rookie of the Year winners -- but Gunnar Henderson hasn't missed a beat after a month of action.

The star shortstop is hitting to the tune of a .408 wOBA with 9 home runs, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 22 RBIs, 23 runs, 6 stolen bases, and a .324 ISO. Everything that he's doing at the plate is remarkable and makes the bet for Henderson to Record 2+ Total Bases (-125) a must tonight.

While all the statistics are great, maybe the most exciting thing is that Henderson is driving the baseball. He has an insane 48.8% hard-hit rate through 124 plate appearances, proving that he's not only seeing the ball well but hitting it with purpose when he does.

All in all, Henderson has been the best player for the Baltimore Orioles so far this season. He should look to keep that up tonight against Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees.

Schmidt has been fine to start the season, entering tonight with a 3.62 SIERA, 3.85 FIP, and 3.55 ERA in five starts. The most notable stat is Schmidt's expected ERA (xERA), which sits at a high 4.58. He's limited hard hits (22.4%) but does give up enough fly balls (34.3%) to have hope in Henderson driving the ball to get those two total bases.

Ride with the Orioles' shortstop tonight.

In an ideal matchup, I like Nolan Arenado to Record an RBI (+130) against the Detroit Tigers.

The St. Louis Cardinals have a solid 4.29 implied total against the Tigers tonight, per numberFire's heat map. Detroit will be starting Kenta Maeda in this game, which should translate to plenty of offense for the Cardinals considering how rough Maeda's first month was.

Maeda has the worst SIERA of his career at 4.54, but that's not all. There would be a lot of career worsts if the season ended today, as the right-handed starter also has a 5.96 ERA, 6.75 FIP, and 1.37 WHIP. Offenses are taking advantage of their chances against him, and his 41.9% fly-ball rate doesn't help, either.

Arenado has the right role in the Cardinals' lineup to come through with an RBI tonight.

The third baseman hasn't thrived much at the plate, sporting a .307 wOBA and .271 batting average while hitting only one home run. Thankfully, we're not looking for a home run but instead for him to drive in a run -- which he's done 13 times this season.

He's due to get things going sooner rather than later. The matchup tonight is too good to ignore, especially when we know what Arenado is capable of at the plate.

Bryce Harper falls into the same spot as Arenado. He may not be having the season you'd expect in the first month, but he's in the right spot in the lineup to Record an RBI (+120) tonight.

Now, Harper has been better than Arenado -- let's not get that twisted. But he's still been a bit lacking compared to the Harper we're so used to seeing.

The most inviting part of tonight's game is that the Philadelphia Phillies enter tonight with the second-best implied total (4.79). A big reason for that is that Griffin Canning is getting the start for the Los Angeles Angels, and he's had a rough season.

Canning has been hammered around the diamond, entering tonight's game with a 7.50 ERA, 4.47 SIERA, 5.35 FIP, and 1.54 WHIP. It's rough all around for Canning, who is also watching opposing hitters succeed with a 34.6% hard-hit rate and 45.7% fly-ball rate against him. Harper, who has smashed two home runs since returning from maternity leave, should be licking his chops in this one.

The two-time MVP is hitting just .234 but does have a .344 wOBA and .468 SLG. Harper also has a 43.7% hard-hit rate, showing that he's hitting the ball at an elite level.

As the No. 3 hitter in the Phillies' lineup, Harper has managed to knock in 18 RBIs. With the likes of Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner hitting ahead of him, Harper shouldn't have a problem adding another in this contest against the struggling Canning.

