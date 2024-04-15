3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Monday 4/15/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

MLB Prop Bets

It hasn't been a hot start for Bryce Harper like he may have hoped, but he's got the right matchup today to get on track.

The Philadelphia Phillies will welcome the Colorado Rockies to town, making for an inviting start to their week.

Heading into tonight, the Phillies have the second-best implied total of the day (5.16), per numberFire's heat map. Cal Quantrill will get the start for the Rockies. Quantrill has not been good so far this season, which can be said about the majority of the Rockies' pitching staff.

The right-hander has allowed 21 hits over his first three starts, and he's pitched just 15 innings total thus far. With those 21 hits have come four home runs and 12 runs scored against him. Quantrill also has given up a 36.5% fly-ball rate and 37.7% hard-hit rate.

Harper is hitting only .190 so far this season, but he's in the third spot and is due to turn things around. For such an important hitter in their lineup who has driven in 100-plus runs on multiple occasions, I like this game (and series) to be the one he turns things around. The first baseman hasn't had the luck, as he is making hard contact at a 40.5% rate while also putting together a 42.9% fly-ball rate.

Damage is always happening against the Rockies, and I expected Harper to get out of his rut and in on the fun.

Rain is going to be in the area but shouldn't stop the game from happening.

The hit machine keeps on hitting. Mookie Betts is on another planet with his output this year, so I'm taking him to Record 2+ Hits once again tonight.

Betts already has six multi-hit games under his belt this season. He's swinging the bat to the tune of a .496 wOBA, .477 OBP, .357 batting average, and .329 ISO. The Los Angeles Dodgers' outfielder is also in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, so he's the guy to get right now.

The Dodgers will be taking on the Washington Nationals and their rookie starter Mitchell Parker. The southpaw is in a tough spot to make his first major league start, as shown by the 5.41 implied total -- the best on the entire slate.

Parker had a 38.2% fly-ball rate in Double-A last season along with a 4.20 ERA in 113 2/3 innings. There aren't tons to take from his stats, but this is such a tough start, and there are no numbers to be afraid of from his time in the minors. Betts and company should have no problem.

I like Betts to deliver tonight in another great matchup for him.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a good matchup against the Chicago Cubs and their starter Ben Brown.

Arizona has a solid 4.86 implied total against Brown. As we've seen so far with Brown this season, he's a pitcher that teams can get to with ease.

Brown has pitched only 10 1/3 innings this season but has allowed 11 hits, seven runs, and a home run. Hitters have driven the ball against him, as shown by a 53.6% hard-hit rate.

Anyone from the Diamondbacks lineup could be of interest, but I like what Lourdes Gurriel brings to the table.

Gurriel has a .383 wOBA with a 44.4% hard-hit rate and 37.0% fly-ball rate in the early going. In 15 games, he has 19 hits with seven of those going for extra bases. He's been arguably the most consistent hitter in their lineup in the early season, so consider him to Record 2+ Total Bases tonight.

I like him to Record an RBI (+125) and to Hit a Double (+275), as well.

