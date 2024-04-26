3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Friday 4/26/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

MLB Prop Bets

Gunnar Henderson has taken the next step at the plate, and it's making him the go-to guy in the Baltimore Orioles lineup.

The Orioles will face the Oakland Athletics tonight, who will be starting Ross Stripling. Stripling hasn't had the best start to his season. He's got a 5.34 ERA, 4.31 SIERA, and 1.57 WHIP through his first five starts -- which have all been losses. What is so good about this matchup for the Orioles lineup is that Stripling doesn't strike out batters much, entering this game with just a 18.2% strikeout rate. The ball is in play, and that's all I need to see.

I like Henderson to Record 2+ Total Bases (-110) in this one.

Henderson is driving the ball against righties. In 60 at-bats, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year has a .300 batting average, .436 wOBA, 1.025 OPS, and .367 ISO against right-handed pitchers. Perhaps the most impressive statistic for Henderson is how well he's driving the ball, putting together a 49.3% hard-hit rate.

There's so much to like about Henderson and the way he's swinging it -- consider him with confidence tonight.

An Atlanta Braves offense against any pitcher can be scary. Facing a pitcher that is struggling means that offense should be happening all night long.

The Braves have the best implied total of the day (5.17) against the Cleveland Guardians and their starter Logan Allen, per numberFire's heat map.

Allen has opened his 2024 campaign with some rough numbers in his first five starts. He's sporting a rough 5.06 ERA and allowing a fly-ball rate of 39.0%. The second-year starter also has a 4.31 SIERA and 5.50 FIP, and he has watched 6 home runs leave the park against him. Lastly, he doesn't miss many bats as his swinging-strike rate sits at 9.2%.

Ronald Acuna Jr. sets up as a good play against Allen, so let's go with the reigning NL MVP to Record 2+ Hits (+175).

Acuna hasn't been at the level he was a season ago, but he's still had a solid start. He's hitting .281 with a .361 wOBA, .407 OBP, and 127 wRC+. His main problem this year has been an inability to hit anything with power, only recording one home run to this point.

He's coming off a game where he went 0-for-5, so he's due to get on the board, and it feels he should be able to do that with two hits tonight. Acuna has hit righties better than lefties this season with a .290 average compared to .259.

The Braves' outfielder is destined to get on track, and tonight's game feels like the time it happens.

It doesn't have to be that difficult -- the Los Angeles Dodgers are finding their way, and it's a good time to ride with them.

Los Angeles will go up north to face the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto will have Chris Bassitt on the mound for tonight's matchup, giving the Dodgers' lineup a chance to shine. Bassitt has been a good starter for years now, but he's not one to fear -- especially to this point in the season.

In three of his first five starts, Bassitt has allowed four or more runs. He's also allowed the long ball in four of his five starts. Hitters are hitting him harder than they have in years, as his 32.5% hard-hit rate is the highest it's been since the 2020 season.

Based on his underlying metrics, he's been a bit lucky. The pitcher has a 5.57 xERA and 4.47 SIERA, showing that damage should be expected. The Dodgers can be a team to bring that out.

I believe Freddie Freeman should be in a great spot to Record an RBI (+115) tonight.

Hitting behind Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani isn't a bad thing, especially with how much they're on base. Freeman has crushed righties this season, heading into tonight with a .356 average, .525 SLG, .984 OPS, .433 wOBA, and 15 RBIs against them.

Freeman gets the job done, and being at the heart of the Dodgers' order as they get hot sets him up for success.

