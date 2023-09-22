3 MLB Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday 9/22/23

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Rafael Devers To Hit a Home Run (+390)

The Boston Red Sox have a slate-high 5.51 implied run total and a super favorable matchup at home.

They are taking on Touki Toussaint, who is allowing a .345 SLG, 1.10 HR/9, 5.70 xFIP, 33.3% fly-ball rate, and 13.2% HR/FB ratio versus lefty hitters this season. With this game being at Fenway Park -- one of the better hitter's parks in the league -- runs could be coming early and often for the Red Sox.

We turn to Rafael Devers, who is rocking a 130 wRC+, .369 wOBA, .247 ISO, 38.8% fly-ball rate, 45.1% hard-contact rate, and 20.2% HR/FB ratio versus righties this year. It also happens to be Rafael Devers' Bobblehead giveaway tonight, and we love a good narrative around here.

As usual, I'll look to add Devers To Record an RBI (+110), too.

Corbin Carroll To Hit a Home Run (+540)

Corbin Carroll is a stud and his odds are way too high tonight.

All the way up at +540 for a home run tonight is simply too high for the skill Carroll has, especially with an elite matchup against Luke Weaver.

Weaver has been with three different teams this season and comes in allowing a .371 wOBA, .529 SLG, 5.02 xFIP, 1.93 HR/9, and 37.2% fly-ball rate versus left-handed hitters. Those are some rough numbers to be sporting at Yankee Stadium, which points us directly to Carroll.

The future NL Rookie of the Year comes in with a 146 wRC+, .390 wOBA, .270 ISO, 40.2% fly-ball rate, and 35.7% hard-contact rate versus righties this season. I love everything about this matchup for him, so I'm adding Carroll To Record an RBI (+155), too.

Ozzie Albies To Record an RBI (+115)

Let's close things out with the Atlanta Braves, who have a 5.39 implied run total.

The offensive upside the Braves have was on full display last night, and it's been like that all season. Tonight will be no different given their matchup against Patrick Corbin.

Corbin is struggling this season versus righties to the tune of a .489 SLG, .356 wOBA, 4.71 xFIP, 1.68 HR/9, and 34.6% fly-ball rate.

With the power the Braves have in their lineup, this could be a short outing for Mr. Corbin.

We look to Ozzie Albies, who is crushing southpaws this season with a 172 wRC+, .430 wOBA, .227 ISO, .418 BABIP, 38.8% fly-ball rate, and 35.0% hard-contact rate. This is as straightforward of a matchup as you can imagine.

