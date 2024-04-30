3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Tuesday 4/30/24

Finding low-salary production is one way to get a leg up on the competition in MLB DFS.

Here are some value plays to target on FanDuel for today's main slate.

Advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs. Betting lines via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting odds as well as our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- may change after this article is published.

MLB DFS Value Plays

Jon Gray, P, Rangers ($7,800)

Jon Gray is a nice value option at pitcher for tonight's main slate.

Gray has really good numbers so far in 2024, pitching to a 3.44 SIERA and 29.4% strikeout rate. He's also thrown at least 90 pitches in three of his last four starts, so the workload is good.

The matchup against the Washington Nationals is a pretty average one. The Nats' offense has been better than expected so far in 2024 and sits around the league average in both wOBA and K rate.

With that said, Washington's 3.88 implied total is a number we can feel good about, and on a slate where the high-salary bats of the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are in a good spot, Gray's salary is really handy.

I also don't mind dipping even lower in salary and rolling the dice on Hunter Brown ($6,800) if you want to go nuts with your bats.

Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros ($2,700)

I mentioned the Astros above, and they're a great stack to load up on as they host Carlos Carrasco.

Carrasco is still surviving in the bigs in his age-37 season, but he doesn't have very good stuff these days. He's punching out just 18.9% of hitters while his walk rate is at a career-worst 12.3%. Across a larger sample of 90 frames a year ago, Carrasco permitted 1.80 dingers per nine and recorded a meager 15.8% K rate.

Houston (5.14) is the only offense with an implied total above 4.80, and Alex Bregman is an economical way to get a piece of the Astros.

While Bregman is off to a bad start this campaign (.257 wOBA) -- which is why his salary is $2,700 -- he's still got a 44.7% fly-ball rate and has been hitting second in the lineup.

If you're stacking Houston, Bregman's salary is tough to turn down.

Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF, Phillies ($2,300)

The Philadelphia Phillies are another quality stacking target in a date with Tyler Anderson.

Anderson's 12.6% swinging-strike rate is a good mark, but everything else in his profile is pretty terrible -- including a 5.07 SIERA and 47.1% fly-ball rate. In 2023, he surrendered a 50.9% fly-ball rate to right-handed bats, and Philly boasts a 4.73 implied total, the slate's third-best clip.

Whit Merrifield generates a lot of fly balls on his own, sporting a 52.5% fly-ball rate, and he's swinging it well right now with six hits over his last four appearances, including one tank and one double.

Merrifield is a low-salary way to get in on the Phillies, and the fact you can deploy him at either second base or outfield only adds to his appeal.

