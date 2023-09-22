3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Friday 9/22/23

Finding low-salary production is one way to get a leg up on the competition in MLB DFS.

Here are some value plays to target on FanDuel for today's main slate.

Sawyer Gipson-Long, P, Tigers ($8,300)

Sawyer Gipson-Long's MLB career is off to a stellar start, and he draws a dope matchup tonight against the Oakland Athletics.

Gipson-Long wasn't a heralded prospect coming into 2023, but he's sure pitched like one -- putting up juicy numbers at both Double-A (29.8% strikeout rate) and Triple-A (32.7% strikeout rate) en route to a cup of coffee in The Show. He's kept on dealing through his first 10 MLB frames, fanning 16 while permitting only three earned runs.

The rookie right-hander has a great chance to keep rolling in this road clash with Oakland. We've picked on the Athletics' offense all year, and there's no reason to stop now. Over the past 30 days, Oakland is 28th in wOBA (.295) with the second-highest K rate (27.0%), and their 3.74 implied total is the slate's third-lowest.

On a slate where the Atlanta Braves' high-salary bats get to face Patrick Corbin, Gipson-Long's salary is awfully enticing, and he's capable of delivering a quality outing in this matchup.

Alex Kirilloff, 1B, Twins ($2,600)

The Minnesota Twins are an excellent stacking option today. Not only do they boast a 5.11 implied total -- the slate's third-best -- but the Twins have only one bat salaried above $3,200.

Minnesota is up against Davis Daniel, a rookie righty. Daniel hasn't pitched much in 2023 due to injury, and he's got only three MLB innings under his belt in his career. In 2022, he threw 102 1/3 innings at Triple-A with meh results -- 19.4% K rate, 5.83 xFIP and 1.23 homers per nine. There's a reason the Twins have a 5.11 implied total.

Among the plethora of value options on the Twins, Alex Kirilloff is the one I'm most interested in. Kirilloff does work against righties, racking up a .363 wOBA in the split. He'll likely hit sixth in the lineup and is one of a few viable lower-salary Twins lefties -- a group that also includes Max Kepler ($2,900), Trevor Larnach ($2,800) and Edouard Julien ($3,000).

Andy Ibanez, 2B/3B/OF, Tigers ($2,400)

Back to the Detroit Tigers.

Andy Ibanez is a handy piece on Friday's main slate. The utility player can be deployed at three positons, is a salary-saver, has a nice matchup and should be high in the order. So, yeah, there's a lot to like.

Detroit will see lefty Ken Waldichuk, who has struggled overall this season (4.95 SIERA) and is bad versus right-handers (.356 wOBA, 1.37 homers per nine).

Ibanez is projected to hit second in the lineup and boasts an eye-popping batted-ball profile against southpaws, recording a 41.8% hard-hit rate and 53.2% fly-ball rate in the split. He's been good overall in the second half (.342 wOBA), especially since the start of September (.386 wOBA).

numberFire's model projects Ibanez for 10.5 FanDuel points and rates him as the sixth-best point-per-dollar hitter.

