3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target for Monday 9/25/23

Hitting on value plays in MLB DFS on FanDuel can make or break a lineup on any given day, but locking in strong performances with some of baseball's star players provides the backbone for any good DFS lineup.

These stars rightly come with high salaries as they usually live up to expectations and have the ability to outclass their peers at their position.

Here are three studs to target for today's main slate.

All advanced statistics come from FanGraphs. All projections via numberFire.

Blake Snell, P, San Diego Padres ($11,500)

Blake Snell is the favorite for the National League Cy Young (-6000 per FanDuel Sportsbook), and he should continue his superb campaign against the San Francisco Giants.

The lefty has dazzled all season, with his most recent stretch being the most impressive. Over his last six starts, Snell has had eight strikeouts or more in each game while allowing only five runs total in those outings. This stretch has helped raise his season-long strikeout rate to 31.7% -- second-best among starters in baseball.

He's been one of the few bright spots in what will go down as a forgotten season for the San Diego Padres, and with that, he's worth rolling out there in DFS with the run he's on. The matchup he has with the struggling Giants' offense only helps Snell's outlook.

San Francisco has been meh offensively over the last two weeks. They are in the bottom half of the league in both ISO (.128) and wOBA (.295). The strikeouts haven't been as bad (22.4% rate), but Snell should be able to work around that as he's shown in two starts against them this year -- 12 innings and 19 strikeouts.

The Giants have the second-worst implied total on the day at 3.43 -- fire up Snell with confidence. numberFire's model has him projected for 31.4 FanDuel points.

Corey Seager, SS, Texas Rangers ($4,400)

The Texas Rangers have the best implied total (5.04) on tonight's slate. Their offense should be led by Corey Seager, who has done nothing but drive the baseball in his second year with the Rangers.

Seager is having the best season of his career. He has tied his career high with 33 home runs while slugging his way to the best wOBA of his career at .428. The Rangers' shortstop has a 1.040 OPS, .313 ISO, and 175 wRC+ to further support what has been an MVP-type run.

With the fight for a playoff spot still going on, Seager needs to keep it up, and he should do just that against Patrick Sandoval.

The Los Angeles Angels' starting pitcher has a 4.90 SIERA and 4.62 xERA. He's going to have to maneuver through the loaded Texas lineup, one that forced him out in 2 2/3 innings earlier this season -- his worst start of 2023. Seeing that the Rangers have hit to the tune of a .355 wOBA over the last two weeks, the offense should keep up against the lefty hurler.

Consider stacking Marcus Semien, Josh Jung, and others from the Rangers' lineup alongside Seager.

Seager is the top-projected bat of the night, per numberFire, at 15.2 FanDuel points.

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros ($4,400)

Jose Altuve has had a strong season, but his most important at-bats will come now as the Houston Astros fight for a playoff spot.

The Astros have been the second-best offense in baseball during the second half of the season, and Altuve has been the one leading off that offense. Through 84 games in that time, Altuve has a .399 wOBA and .933 OPS. Altuve has been that much better in the second half compared to the first, as his numbers have been powered up to a .338 batting average and .418 wOBA since the break.

Taking on Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners is never an easy task, especially with how important the series is. Castillo has ace-level numbers -- 3.06 ERA, 207 strikeouts, 3.70 SIERA -- but has his downsides, which plays to Altuve and company. The right-handed starter has allowed 26 homers -- 12th-most among starters. That gives Altuve some appeal.

numberFire has Altive as the third-highest scorer of the day among hitters. He's projected for 13.5 FanDuel points tonight.

