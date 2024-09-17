3 MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 9/17/24

Baseball has you covered if you want a large inventory of options to bet.

From moneylines to run totals to player props, we have plenty of ways to bet the long, arduous MLB schedule daily. Outlooks can be vastly different due to starting pitchers, and a wealth of advanced stats can let us know if an individual pitcher, a bullpen, or a team is due for positive -- or negative -- regression.

Using numberFire's game predictions and FanDuel Research's daily MLB projections as a guide, which MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook are most appealing today?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check here to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

Today's Best MLB Bets and Player Props

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds

The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds tangle today at Great American Ball Park, and I'm liking the Braves at -122 to win.

Atlanta has a sizable pitching advantage as they'll send out Grant Holmes against Cincy's Brandon Williamson. Over 54 2/3 innings this campaign, Holmes boasts a sparkling 3.36 SIERA, 23.7% strikeout rate and 4.8% walk rate for Atlanta. He's been superb. Williamson, meanwhile, has tossed just 13 MLB frames this season but owns a career 4.64 SIERA while allowing a 44.2% fly-ball rate over 130 innings.

Despite being decimated by injuries, Atlanta's offense has found a way to still be fairly productive, ranking 14th in wOBA (.314) in the second half.

There's also the motivation narrative at play -- this game means a whole lot more to the Braves. Atlanta is one game out of the final Wild Card spot while the Reds are just playing out the string.

numberFire's MLB projections see value on the Braves' -122 moneyline odds. numberFire projects Atlanta to win 57.3% of the time. The -122 moneyline implies odds of just 54.9%.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins

We've got a bit of a mismatch on our hands tonight as the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the Miami Marlins. While I'm intrigued by LA on the run line (-1.5 at -130), I prefer a Same Game Parlay of the Dodgers to win and Mookie Betts to get a hit, which comes out to -127.

With the Dodgers' moneyline, LA is -200 to win and has Bobby Miller throwing versus Darren McCaughan. Despite Miller taking a step back compared to his 2023 numbers, he should be able to find success against a Miami offense that is 27th in wOBA (.278) this month. On the flip side, McCaughan -- who has pitched to career 5.40 SIERA -- is facing a very tall task against the Dodgers' loaded lineup. LA is -178 to score over 4.5 runs.

If the Dodgers' bats go off, Betts has a chance to get at least five plate appearances today on the road, and he is -300 to record a hit. Mookie has only two hits across his past five games, but prior to this cold run, he had a 10-game hitting streak and mashed his way to a .522 wOBA in that span. One of the game's truly elite hitters, Betts can feast against McCaughan and a blah Marlins bullpen.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

Jordan Montgomery being a favorite gets my attention, especially at a park like Coors and with a solid Ryan Feltner on the mound for the Colorado Rockies.

Previously a dependable starter throughout his career, Montgomery has been terrible in 2024, struggling to the tune of a 4.98 SIERA and 14.9% strikeout rate. I'm not sure what's going on with him, but he's been bad. Throwing him out there at Coors is just cruel.

Obviously, the Rockies are a much worse team than the Arizona Diamondbacks overall, but Feltner has been sneaky-good this season, recording a 4.27 SIERA, 20.5% K rate and 10.5% swinging-strike rate. He's actually been better at home (3.64 xFIP) than on the road (4.47), too.

Facing Arizona's offense at Coors is a tough matchup, but Feltner might be up for it. Plus, Colorado's offense should push across some runs against Montgomery. All in all, this is mostly a bet against Montgomery, and I've also got my eye on Rockies Over 4.5 Runs (-140).

