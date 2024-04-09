3 Home Run Prop Bets to Target for Dinger Tuesday 4/9/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

MLB Home Run Prop Bets

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 4.79 implied run total and with the power in their lineup, they can see several balls go over the fence tonight.

It's no secret that the Dodgers are going to be a popular option for home runs throughout the season and tonight, I have my eyes on Teoscar Hernandez.

He's off to a very strong start this season and has a good matchup against Louie Varland, which can result in some homers for the Dodgers.

Last season, Varland allowed a .526 SLG, .355 wOBA, 2.28 HR/9, 41.5% hard-contact rate, and 36.4% fly-ball rate versus right-handed hitters. Those types of numbers could spell trouble for Varland given the power hitters in the Dodgers' lineup.

Hernandez was solid against right-handed pitchers last year with a 41.5% hard-contact rate, 36.2% fly-ball rate, .164 ISO, and .310 wOBA. We saw 19 of his 26 homers last year come off of righty pitchers, making this split to attack.

As usual, I'll add, Hernandez To Record an RBI (+145).

Pete Alonso is one of the elite power hitters in the MLB and always a threat to go deep.

With 40+ homers in three of his first five seasons in the MLB, Alonso can hit them out of the park with the best of the best, which is why he's on my radar tonight.

Alonso will be up against Reynaldo Lopez on Tuesday, who struggled last season with a .362 SLG, 1.21 HR/9, 41.9% fly-ball rate, and 30.9% hard-contact rate versus right-handed hitters.

That lines up nicely with Alonso, who crushed righties last year with a 118 wRC+, .341 wOBA, .282 ISO, 48.0% fly-ball rate, and 34.6% hard-contact rate. When Alonso makes contact, the ball can go a mile, and the high fly-ball rate from Lopez will only aid that tonight. I'll add, Alonso To Record an RBI (+145), too.

While Nelson Velazquez may not be a household name, he has immense power for the long ball.

In 73 games last season, Velazquez had a 152 wRC+, .398 wOBA, .389 ISO, 47.4% fly-ball rate, 33.3% hard-contact rate, and 35.1% HR/FB ratio versus right-handed pitchers.

Whew, boy. Those are some elite power numbers and he's been putting that on display to start the season with six ball hit having an exit velocity of over 100 mph.

Tonight, he'll be up against Cristian Javier, who allowed a .370 SLG, 4.71 xFIP, 1.51 HR/9, 62.4% fly-ball rate, and 38.1% hard-contact rate versus right-handed hitters last season.

That is an insanely high fly-ball rate and it presents a ton of danger for Javier, but a ton of upside for the Kansas City Royals' hitters. I'll add, Velazquez To Record an RBI (+200).

