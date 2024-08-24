3 Home Run Prop Best Bets for Saturday 8/24/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel.

Here, we're going to focus on the former, specifically home run props.

Utilizing our home run projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, weather may be an issue in some locations.

Today's Best Home Run Props

I'm running back Joc Pederson after he was walked and hit by a pitch last night. The Boston Red Sox can only run for so long.

Boston's Brayan Bello even had a defense of high groundball rate against the Arizona Diamondbacks' slugger, yet Kutter Crawford might not be as fortunate. Entering the last month of the regular season, Crawford's 50.1% flyball rate and 36.1% hard-hit rate allowed have wrapped into a whopping 1.76 HR/9 to this point. The Sox's bullpen (4.77 xFIP in the last 30 days) also presents an opportunity late in the game.

Pederson is smashing righties recently, posting a 1.228 OPS, .428 ISO, 43.6% flyball rate, and 41.0% hard-hit across the past month of play -- or 67 plate appearances (PAs).

FanDuel Research's daily MLB projections expect 0.31 home runs out of "Yung Joc" today, which would merit closer to +275 odds for a bomb if correct.

Oddly enough, Jonathan India might be the Cincinnati Reds' best power threat against right-handed pitching at present, giving a lens into a trying year for the Redlegs on that side of the dish.

In the past 30 days, India has been somewhat unfortunate. He's managed just a .522 OPS and .130 ISO against righties over 90 PAs, but his flyball (48.4%) and hard-hit (43.5%) rates are elite for a home run projection. We wanted to find one against Jake Woodford of the Pittsburgh Pirates today.

Woodford's patented sinker just isn't sinking right now. He's coughed up 1.67 HR/9 across 27.0 innings, coming on the back of elevated flyball (40.2%) and hard-hit (39.8%) rates allowed. He's a sitting duck with a low K rate (14.4%) if those contact numbers aren't favorable.

It took a bit of digging, but India is the Reds' best value for a dinger today, per our projections. At 0.15 projected round-trippers, we'd set India's line closer to +617 for at least one.

If you're looking to target Jake Irvin tonight, you'll want a left-handed stick.

Irvin gives up 1.43 HR/9 overall, but that's 1.29 to righties and 1.56 to lefties. Left-handed batters also have a higher flyball (44.1%) and hard-hit rate (36.1%) against the Washington Nationals' righty than same-handed batters. That's why Matt Olson is our projections' favorite pick to go deep on the Atlanta Braves today.

After a dismal start (and really season?), Olson has stepped up a bit recently in the wake of even more Atlanta injuries to Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley. In the past 30 days against righties, Olson has posted an improved .943 OPS, .315 ISO, 44.9% flyball rate, and 36.9% hard-hit rate across 87 PAs.

We've got Olson pegged at 0.30 home runs in tonight's game. If correct, his odds for one should be closer to +286 for a tater.

