3 FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks for Tuesday 4/9/24

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot. You can also check out our daily fantasy baseball projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- to identify the slate's best bats.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

MLB DFS Stacks

Arizona Diamondbacks

Implied Total: 6.18 | Opposing Pitcher: Cal Quantrill

The Arizona Diamondbacks have all the benchmarks of a great stack for Tuesday's contests -- a matchup at Coors Field, nearly perfect weather conditions (for the Spring), a date with a struggling pitcher, and a deep roster to select players.

Rockies starter Cal Quantrill is looking rough out there to start the year. The former Cleveland Guardians pitcher has scraped through 9 innings across 2 starts this year, recording a 9.00 ERA and a 2.000 WHIP along the way. The numbers behind the scenes don't look much better; his 6.25 Skill-Interactive ERA is the worst among any of the Rockies' lackluster starters this season.

Quantrill is handing out homers at a 4.7% rate while striking out opposing batters at a career-worst 9.3% rate. He's even walking hitters at a career-worst 11.6% rate. It seems like he's still figuring things out this season, making him a prime target for stacks in DFS.

This seems like a perfect get-right spot for Corbin Carroll ($4,000), who has yet to hit his first home run of the season. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year dealt with a shoulder issue in the offseason and has seen his exit velocity and launch angles drop to an eyebrow-raising degree, but things change quickly this early in the season, and a matchup with Quantrill could be just the medicine he needs. His +460 odds to hit a home run rank sixth-shortest on his own team in this one, but he'll get plenty of cracks at the plate out of his usual second spot in the lineup.

That five other D-Backs hitters have shorter odds to hit a home run indicates the kind of upside we're working with for this stack. Christian Walker ($4,200) carries Arizona's heftiest salary into tonight's FanDuel contests but is also projected for a slate-high 18.2 FanDuel points. He's barreling balls at a 25% rate to open the year, the second-best mark in all of Major League Baseball.

There's no shortage of appealing options in the Diamondbacks' lineup, really. Ketel Marte ($4,400) and Lourdes Gurriel ($3,900) are each having strong starts to the 2024 campaign with three home runs each while veteran slugger Eugenio Suarez ($3,600) has been heating up recently.

Against a right-hander like Quantrill, you can even consider the Diamondbacks' left-handed platoon bats, like Joc Pederson ($3,300) and Jake McCarthy ($2,900). McCarthy's +255 odds to steal a base trail only Carroll's game-best +174 odds. Those could be interesting bets to consider against a Rockies team that has already allowed 13 stolen bases on the year (3rd-most).

Texas Rangers

Implied Total: 5.27 | Opposing Pitcher: Alex Wood

The Texas Rangers have pretty much picked up where they left off last year -- winning a World Series off the back of an elite offense. Through the first week-and-change of the season, they're averaging the fifth-most runs per game (5.8) around.

They'll have a chance to bump that rate even higher in their upcoming series with the Oakland Athletics, who will be having veteran left-hander Alex Wood take the mound for them today. Wood has a 9.72 ERA and a 1.92 WHIP through his first 8.1 innings this season.

While Wood hasn't yet given up a long ball in 2024, that could change in a flash after a matchup with the Rangers. Opposing hitters are still logging a .952 OPS against him this year, and the fact that he leads the AL in batters hit by a pitch (3) implies that he's still getting his touch back after the offseason.

The Rangers have surprisingly faced left-handed pitchers on just 63 plate appearances this season -- the second-lowest mark in the Majors. That means we haven't seen much of their platoon yet, but we can still bank on their top-notch right-handed batters to carry our lineups on FanDuel tonight.

Adolis Garcia ($4,100) is a great foundation for a Rangers stack and is projected for 14.6 FanDuel points. He has already slugged 4 homers this year and leads the American League in RBI (11) after recording 107 RBI a year ago.

Behind Garcia, it's hard not to consider Marcus Semien ($3,700), who is projected for 14.1 FanDuel points. His 9 RBI trail only Garcia's for the most on the Rangers' roster, illustrating how clutch he's been with runners on base.

I like Wyatt Langford's ($3,000) chances at a big game here, as well. Langford's +240 odds to win the American League Rookie of the Year award make him the frontrunner in a very exciting class (which includes teammate Evan Carter). He posted a 1.143 OPS in Spring Training and has already shown flashes of upside in the regular season. Like most of the Rangers' roster he's hardly come across a left-handed pitcher this year, but it's interesting to note that he recently recorded his first big league triple against a left-handed pitcher.

Even against a lefty we should still keep Corey Seager ($3,800) on our radar. He's the best player on a team loaded with talent, making him a heavy consideration any time his salary dips below $4,000.

Finally, this could be Ezequiel Duran's time to shine. With Josh Jung sidelined, Duran figures to filter into the Rangers' lineup more often. He has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected for 11.5 fantasy points, making him a strong value on tonight's slate -- the fifth-best value according to FanDuel Research's MLB projections.

New York Yankees

Implied Total: 4.53 | Opposing Pitcher: A.J. Puk

Miami Marlins pitcher A.J. Puk's transition from the bullpen to a starting job has not gone according to plan. Despite a strong showing in the spring, Puk has made it through just 6 innings in his first 2 starts, walking 9 batters while posting a 2.83 WHIP.

If Puk were allowed to choose his next opponent, the New York Yankees would have to be pretty far down that list; their 137 weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) against left-handers is the second-best mark in the league at this early point of the season.

That's even with Aaron Judge ($4,300) having a relatively slow start to the season. He's projected for 12.7 FanDuel points in this one and bettors like his odds to hit a home run; his +240 odds are the shortest of the game.

Juan Soto ($3,900) has hit the ground running since joining the Yankees and is worth considering here even against a lefty -- his 1.009 OPS to open the year is just too good to ignore. The star has never really had an issue against fellow lefties anyways and is rocking a career .841 OPS against them.

Giancarlo Stanton's offseason adjustments appear to be paying dividends already. The veteran slugger's current .826 OPS is his best mark since 2021. He has a $3,000 salary and is projected for 9.5 FanDuel points in this one.

With each of Soto, Judge, and Stanton batting behind him, Gleyber Torres ($3,100) looks like a strong stacking option in this one. But, at the same salary, we need to point out Anthony Volpe. The second-year shortstop has seemingly taken a sophomore leap and is on fire at the plate, batting .417 with 2 home runs and 3 stolen bases. He is averaging 15.8 FanDuel points per game this year, making him a borderline must-start in fantasy -- whether that's a part of a Yankees stack or not.

