3 FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks for Tuesday 4/23/24

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot. You can also check out our daily fantasy baseball projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- to identify the slate's best bats.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

MLB DFS Stacks

San Diego Padres

Implied Total: 5.76 | Opposing Pitcher: Ryan Feltner

The Colorado Rockies are at home this week, meaning they'll be a team to line up hitters against on our DFS radar throughout their "homestand".

Tuesday night starter Ryan Feltner should have a tough one on his hands against the San Diego Padres. The fourth-year pitcher has been getting strikeouts at an improved rate to open the season but has still walked at least two batters in each game so far and has worked to a 1.50 WHIP through four starts.

He's been a bit better than his 5.06 ERA implies while playing for a terrible Rockies team, but he's at risk of getting lit up here against the Padres. Only one of his four starts have come at home so far, so we haven't really seen the Coors Field effect take over his traditional stats -- yet. Even without Coors damaging his numbers, he has still already given up a home run per game this year.

Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. ($4,600) and Xander Bogaerts ($3,500) are each projected for over 14 FanDuel points in this one. While Tatis' salary is a mite prohibitive, Bogaerts is a comparative value at his current $3,500 salary.

Unfortunately the Padres will likely be without veteran slugger Manny Machado for this one as he joins the Paternity List, but there are still plenty of other Padres to get excited about. Ha-Seong Kim ($3,600) and Luis Campusano ($3,200) are each projected for over 12 FanDuel points and have double-digit RBI on the season.

Behind them, I like Jake Cronenworth's ($3,600) chances of having a strong game. He's barreling balls at a nice 12.5% clip (35th in the Majors) while avoiding strikeouts at an 81st-percentile rate and walking at an above average clip. He has +520 odds to hit a home run (tied for fourth-shortest) in this one.

Finally, Jurickson Profar's hot bat should be back in the lineup against right-hander Feltner. He ($3,400) and Jackson Merrill ($3,200) have lower salaries compared to their peers despite plus production throughout the season. They should make for nice adds to round out a Padres stack tonight.

Chicago Cubs

Implied Total: 4.90 | Opposing Pitcher: JP France

Houston Astros second-year starter J.P. France has an interesting profile. While he doesn't seem to have a true calling card, he has been pretty elite at avoiding hard contact so far in his career. Despite a below-average 17.4% strikeout rate last year, that approach earned him a solid 11-6 record with the Astros as a rookie.

Unfortunately, it seems like he isn't having quite as much success with that approach in his sophomore campaign. While he's still avoiding hard contact with an 88th-percentile 28.8% hard hit rate, the rest of his numbers haven't fared so well. He's managing a rough 4.99 Skill-Interactive ERA (SIERA) and a concerning 5.37 xFIP. He's getting hit a whole lot.

He could have a tough time with the Chicago Cubs' sluggers. The Cubs' organization as a whole has the fourth-highest average exit velocity in the game right now and ranks fifth in barrel rate.

Injuries to Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ have taken some of the luster off of the Cubs' lineup, but the rest of their key players look like values on tonight's slate. Each of Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger and Nico Hoerner have FanDuel salaries under $3,000, making them especially easy to connect for a stack.

Christopher Morel ($3,000) is projected for a team-high 12.3 FanDuel points tonight and is a nice regression candidate. He has dealt with an unlucky .222 BAbip to open the year and has the 16th-highest differential between his expected weighted on base average (xwOBA) and his actual wOBA in the majors.

Likewise, Michael Busch ($3,300) has cooled off a touch since his white hot start but is still rocking an elite 1.002 OPS with 6 home runs and 15 RBI so far this season. He has the highest salary among the Cubs' top players, illustrating just how easy the team can be to stack on tonight's slate.

Baltimore Orioles

Implied Total: 4.55 | Opposing Pitcher: Griffin Canning

Los Angeles Angels starter Griffin Canning has been getting rocked this year. The 28-year-old has allowed opposing batters to record a .959 OPS while giving up 5 home runs in 19 innings pitched. He's up to an 8.05 ERA with a 1.58 WHIP. Batters facing Canning have a 12.3% barreled ball rate; only 35 qualified hitters in the league have higher personal barrel rates than Canning has allowed on average.

All nine of the Baltimore Orioles' starters should be in play for DFS today. The O's are averaging the second-most runs per game (5.73) in the league so far and are dangerous from any point of their batting order.

Of their typical starters against right-handed pitchers, only Jackson Holliday ($2,300) and Colton Cowser ($3,200) are projected for fewer than 10 FanDuel points. Holliday is having a rough start to his career so far, so his projection makes sense. Cowser's 9-point projection makes less sense, considering he's up to a 1.200 OPS and just launched his 6th home run last night.

Ryan Mountcastle ($3,200) is also projected for "just" 9.4 points, but is dealing with knee soreness. With top prospect Heston Kjerstad coming up, it seems like Mountcastle could miss today's game. If you do go with an Orioles stack today, just make sure to keep an eye on Mountcastle's status.

That makes all of Gunnar Henderson ($3,800), Adley Rutschman ($3,200), Ryan O'Hearn ($2,700), Anthony Santander ($3,100), Cedric Mullins ($3,100), and Jordan Westburg ($3,400) worth consideration in DFS, meaning Orioles stacks can have you covered at a variety of positions in your lineups.

O'Hearn at $2,700 looks like a strong value. He has been moved up to third in the Orioles' lineup against right-handers recently and has a 100th-percentile expected SLG mark to go with a 96th-percentile barrel rate. He's been on fire lately and will be hitting in the middle of one of the best lineups in baseball.

Dinger Tuesdays are back! Place a pre-live, straight "To Hit a Home Run" wager on any MLB game happening April 16th. You’ll get Bonus Bets for each home run BOTH TEAMS hit in the game! See the promotions page for more information.

Want to play MLB DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.