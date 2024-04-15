3 FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks for Monday 4/15/24

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot. You can also check out our daily fantasy baseball projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- to identify the slate's best bats.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

MLB DFS Stacks

Los Angeles Dodgers

Implied Total: 5.41 | Opposing Pitcher: Mitchell Parker

What a welcome Mitchell Parker will receive on Monday with the left-handed pitcher making his first career start in the majors against the lethal lineup of the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to MLB.com, Parker is the 21st-best prospect for the Washington Nationals in 2024.

Parker was a fifth-round pick in 2020, and he went from playing in Single-A in 2021 to Triple-A in 2023. The young southpaw was limited to just three starts last season, recording a 10.45 ERA and 42.9% hard-hit rate while posting an impressive 34.0% strikeout rate in just 10.1 innings pitched.

While the sample size is limited for Parker with just one start this year in Triple-A, he surrendered a 62.5% fly-ball rate in his four innings pitched. Coming off a loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday, the Dodgers will be motivated to do damage versus a pitcher making his MLB debut.

Since the start of the 2023 season, the Dodgers boast the second-best ISO (.199), the fifth-best wOBA (.337), the seventh-best wRC+ (113), and the 10th-lowest strikeout rate (21.9%) against left-handed pitching. Of course, everyone will want to try to fit Mookie Betts ($4,600) -- who is on a five-game hitting streak -- into their lineups as he bats from the leadoff spot.

Betts has the second-shortest odds to hit a home run (+300) in Monday's contest.

Despite Shohei Ohtani ($4,400) and Freddie Freeman ($3,600) swinging from the left side of the plate, they are talented hitters who still excel against same-handed pitching. Will Smith ($3,100) and Teoscar Hernandez ($3,500) are right-handed bats who are worth targeting in the middle of the order.

For those looking to save salary and get exposure to the Dodgers, Miguel Rojas ($2,300) has one homer and just an 8.3% strikeout rate to lefties compared to having one homer and a 37.5% strikeout rate to righties to begin the season. Rojas can be valuable in a wraparound stack with the likes of Betts, Ohtani, and Freeman.

Atlanta Braves

Implied Total: 4.75 | Opposing Pitcher: Spencer Arrighetti

Another young pitcher who will be tasked with facing a loaded lineup on Monday is Spencer Arrighetti of the Houston Astros. After giving up seven earned runs and seven hits in his debut in the majors versus the Kansas City Royals, Arrighetti is slated to face the daunting lineup of the Atlanta Braves.

Even though Arrighetti allowed just a 23.1% hard-hit rate in his first start, he surrendered a 46.2% fly-ball rate while giving up three walks and striking out just three batters. If Arrighetti issues a decent number of walks and can't tally strikeouts versus the Braves, he's going to be in for another early exit on Monday.

Getting to Houston's bullpen would be ideal for Atlanta as the relief pitchers on the Astros are currently logging the seventh-worst SIERA (4.32), the 10th-worst WHIP (1.39), the fourth-lowest strikeout rate (19.3%), and the sixth-worst HR/9 (1.36) to begin the new campaign.

To no one's surprise, we'll want to focus on Ronald Acuna Jr. ($4,300), Ozzie Albies ($4,000), Austin Riley ($3,600), and Matt Olson ($3,900) at the top of the order. Marcell Ozuna ($3,900) and Michael Harris II ($3,200) are both off to fantastic starts, with Ozuna amid a 13-game hitting streak that includes team-high marks in homers (7) and RBIs (21).

Orlando Arcia ($3,000) and Jarred Kelenic ($2,700) are solid value options to get exposure to Atlanta's lineup in an advantageous matchup. Kelenic is strictly a platoon bat against right-handed pitching, and he is currently posting a .453 wOBA and 179 wRC+ in that split.

Milwaukee Brewers

Implied Total: 4.17 | Opposing Pitcher: Joe Musgrove

While the Royals are an enticing team to stack against the Chicago White Sox, the Milwaukee Brewers could go overlooked on this main slate. On paper, the Brewers may seemingly have a stiff matchup versus righty Joe Musgrove, who is slated to start for the Padres on Monday.

However, Musgrove has given up four-plus earned runs in three of his first four starts in 2024. At the moment, Musgrove is recording a career-worst 4.42 SIERA with an 8.40 xERA while also tallying a forgettable 1.75 WHIP and 19.8% strikeout rate.

Those metrics don't bode well for Musgrove ahead of a road start versus the Brewers. Although the sample size isn't massive, the Brewers have the second-best wOBA (.382), the third-best ISO (.197), the second-best wRC+ (135), and the 11th-lowest strikeout rate (21.2%) to right-handed pitching this season.

Regardless of the status of Christian Yelich ($3,700), Milwaukee's lineup has looked extremely formidable. Jackson Chourio ($3,200), William Contreras ($3,500), and Willy Adames ($3,300) are all right-handed bats who are capable of wreaking havoc at the top of the order for the Brewers.

What makes the Brewers even more intriguing on this slate is the fact they have bats like Sal Frelick ($2,800), Jake Bauers ($2,600), and Blake Perkins ($2,600) all sitting at salaries under $3,000. Brice Turang ($3,200) is another lefty bat you shouldn't ignore as he can provide value with his speed on the base paths, earning him the fourth-shortest odds to record a stolen base (+370) in the Padres-Brewers matchup.

