3 FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks for Friday 4/5/24

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot. You can also check out our daily fantasy baseball projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- to identify the slate's best bats.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

All betting references come from the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Stacks

Atlanta Braves

Implied Total: 5.45 Runs | Opposing Pitcher: Tommy Henry

It's no surprise that the Atlanta Braves are one of our teams to target; they are consistently one of the best offenses in baseball.

The Braves are actually off to a slow start against left-handed pitching at this early point of the season. It's only been 65 total plate appearances, but they have a team weighted runs created plus (wRC+) of just 82.

We shouldn't expect that to continue after Atlanta demolished lefties last season. They had a 136 wRC+ and a .246 isolated slugging percentage (ISO), both the best in baseball.

They'll face Tommy Henry for the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight. Henry wasn't horrendous last season, but he did have a high 5.40 expected FIP (xFIP).

The main players we'll want to stack from the Braves are at the top of the lineup. 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. ($4,600) has a career 141 wRC+ and .243 ISO against lefties and will likely hit leadoff. Ozzie Albies ($4,000) is a switch-hitter who has historically been better from the right side of the plate with a career 145 wRC+.

The one Braves player towards the top who is worse against lefties than righties is Matt Olson ($4,200). You can roster him still in the hopes that he does damage after Hunter is out of the game, and Marcell Ozuna ($3,200) or Adam Duvall ($2,600) are quality value pieces here.

Ozuna would be my choice. He demolished lefties last season to the tune of a 156 wRC+ and a whopping .305 ISO. Given that he comes in $1,000 lower than Olson, he makes a lot of sense.

Atlanta has the highest implied team total tonight, so I definitely want some Braves stacks in my lineups.

Philadelphia Phillies

Implied Total: 4.51 Runs | Opposing Pitcher: Patrick Corbin

The Philadelphia Phillies are a fun team to stack since they have a lot of power in their lineup. They have bats from both sides of the plate that make sense to roster.

They'll face a lefty tonight, which is not ideal for their two best power hitters, Kyle Schwarber ($3,700) and Bryce Harper ($3,800). Harper is still an above-average hitter against lefties with a 122 wRC+ in his career, so he's definitely usable.

We might not expect Patrick Corbin to stay in the game for very long. He has been one of the worst pitchers with a regular rotation spot in baseball over the last two seasons. His expected ERA (xERA) has not been lower than 6.00 over the past two seasons, and he has allowed the second-most home runs in baseball.

If you want to just go with a 1-4 stack, it's totally fine, as Trea Turner ($3,400) and J.T. Realmuto ($3,000) are certainly capable hitters. Realmuto is especially better against lefties than righties, posting a quality .263 ISO last season.

However, don't ignore Nick Castellanos ($3,000), who is projected to hit sixth. Castellanos had a 148 wRC+ last season against southpaws.

No matter how you slice it, getting a piece of the Phillies' offense is a good option tonight.

Houston Astros

Implied Total: 5.03 | Opposing Pitcher: Cody Bradford

The Houston Astros are on the road tonight but have a good situation in what should be a nice hitting environment.

They'll face Cody Bradford for the Texas Rangers. He got knocked around the park in 2023, allowing a 46.4% fly-ball rate and a 11.4% barrel percentage. That's a recipe for allowing a lot of home runs.

That's not good news at Globe Life Field, which has the seventh-highest home run park factor since 2021.

Two of Houston's power bats don't have the platoon advantage, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't use them. Both Kyle Tucker ($3,600) and Yordan Alvarez ($4,100) had good numbers against lefties last season. Tucker had an elite .267 ISO against them, and Alvarez had a tremendous 144 wRC+.

Don't forget about Jose Altuve ($3,800) at the top of this stack. He's off to a red hot start this season with three home runs and a .414 ISO. He also has a career 186 wRC+ vs lefties.

You also get Alex Bregman ($2,900) at a low salary. He has the platoon advantage and historically has been a better hitter against lefties, so he's an easy choice for the fourth batter in this stack.

I like the Astros stack the best of any team tonight; the weather in Texas is definitely better for hitters than most places around the league.

