3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 9/27/23

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot. You can also check out numberFire's daily fantasy baseball projections to identify the slate's best bats.

Today is a Coors Field day between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers, so while you should of course look at those lineups (especially Los Angeles), we will focus on three other teams since we don't need to tell you what you already know there.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

Atlanta Braves

Implied Total: 5.70 | Opposing Pitcher: Jameson Taillon (RHP)

The Atlanta Braves are looking to finish the season strong and, as a result, take the Chicago Cubs out of playoff contention.

As already seen in Game 1 of the series, this looks to be high-scoring once again as the two teams totaled 13 runs on the night. With Jameson Taillon on the bump for the Cubs, it should be another good night for the Braves offense.

Taillon hasn't had a first year to remember in Chicago entering what is likely the final start of his his worst season statistically. Through 28 starts, Taillon has a 5.05 ERA, 4.66 FIP, and 4.32 SIERA -- all career-worsts for a full season. The 26 home runs allowed on the year should have the Braves' lineup ready to leave a mark.

Matt Olson ($4,500) is the top bat you want today. Taillon's 42.2% flyball rate clicks well with Olson's personal 44.2% rate, giving a good chance for liftoff and an addition (or two) to his 53 dingers so far this season. numberFire's model has Olson as the top projected player outside of Coors Field today, coming in at 14.9 FanDuel points.

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($5,000) is unsurprisingly a great option, as well, projected for 14.8 FanDuel points as he continues to push for the 40-70 season.

Filling out a Braves stack is always an easy one with their loaded lineup as you can look to Austin Riley ($4,000), Ozzie Albies ($3,900), Sean Murphy ($3,100), Michael Harris II ($3,000), and/or Eddie Rosario ($2,700).

Minnesota Twins

Implied Total: 5.20 | Opposing Pitcher: Joey Estes (RHP)

The second stack to consider for DFS lineups today is the lineup of Minnesota Twins as they take on the Oakland Athletics and their starter, Joey Estes.

Estes has one start in the majors this season, and, well, it was a brutal outing. Estes allowed six runs (five earned) while watching three balls leave the park. He has a 9.64 ERA through the 4.2 innings, but his xERA of 16.29 says it should be even worse. He wasn't much more effective when in AAA, sporting a 5.23 ERA and 7.32 FIP.

The Twins should feast offensively today.

Jorge Polanco ($3,200) should slot into lineups for a Minnesota stack. He's had a strong second half as Polanco has a .837 OPS, .206 ISO, and .362 wOBA in 48 games. Projections have him as the Twins' top scorer tonight at 14.2 FanDuel points, per numberFire.

Outside of Polanco, Edouard Julien ($2,900) should be a fine play today, as well. Julien sees the ball well against righties as opposed to lefties, making this a must-play matchup. Against right-handed pitchers, Julien has a .382 wOBA, .880 OPS, and 147 wRC+, and all of his home runs on the season have come against them.

Max Kepler ($2,900), Ryan Jeffers ($2,900), Matt Wallner ($2,800), and Alex Kirilloff ($2,700) are all options to fill out lineups.

Chicago Cubs

Implied Total: 4.80 | Opposing Pitcher: Darius Vines (RHP)

The Chicago Cubs are fighting for their postseason life right now, so they're going to need all hands on deck if they want to take down the Atlanta Braves tonight.

Atlanta will send out Darius Vines, giving the Cubbies a real chance to put up some big offensive numbers. Vines has appeared in just four games (14.1 innings) for the Braves. In those four games, he's put together a 4.40 ERA, 4.17 FIP, and a 15.0% strikeout rate. Underlying numbers say it should be worse for the Braves starter that has amassed a 5.14 SIERA and 5.57 xFIP. It needs to -- and can -- be a big night for Chicago.

Seiya Suzuki ($3,100) had a tough error that ultimately saw the Braves get the win last night, but he'll be looking for redemption with his bat tonight. Suzuki has been destroying the baseball in the second half with a .393 wOBA and .944 OPS. After hitting just 7 home runs in the first half, he's managed to launch 13 in his last 63 games. numberFire's model has him set for 13.1 FanDuel points; roll him out there.

Christopher Morel ($3,200) has had a great second season in the majors as he's got 25 home runs and a .250 ISO. The power alone makes him a threat and quality play in DFS. numberFire has Morel as the second-highest projected player on the Cubs at 12.8 FanDuel points.

Other plays from the lineup include Cody Bellinger ($3,800), Nico Hoerner ($3,400), Ian Happ ($3,200), and Dansby Swanson ($3,200).

Want to play MLB DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.