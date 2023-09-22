3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Friday 9/22/23

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot. You can also check out numberFire's daily fantasy baseball projections to identify the slate's best bats.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

Atlanta Braves

Implied Total: 5.71 | Opposing Pitcher: Patrick Corbin (LHP)

As the regular season prepares to enter its final week, the Atlanta Braves remain the cream of the crop in MLB this year.

Stacking the Braves lineup against the Washington Nationals and their starter Patrick Corbin looks like it will be a great choice for DFS lineups yet again. Atlanta has today's best implied total at a staggering 5.71 -- nearly a Coors Field number. The lefty Corbin is a big reason why; the Braves have a team OPS of .874 against southpaws, which is 66 percentage points higher than the next-best team in the majors.

Corbin hasn't done enough this year to be afraid of him, either. He's got a 5.00 ERA and 5.11 FIP to go along with his 4.93 SIERA. That signals this is where he's at in his career. He's also posted the lowest strikeout rate in his career (16.2%).

The top projected player on tonight's slate per numberFire is Ozzie Albies ($3,800). The second baseman as 32 dingers, .235 ISO (a career-high), and a .353 wOBA this season hitting atop the Braves lineup. It's not always worth looking at player's past against a certain pitcher, but he owns Corbin. Albies has a 1.352 OPS in 30 at-bats against the left-handed starter. He's projected to finish with a whopping 17.3 FanDuel points tonight.

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($5,000) and Austin Riley ($3,900) trail right behind Albies in terms of projections for tonight. Acuna is still chasing his 40th home run while Riley gets an uptick against lefties, hitting to the tune of a .378 wOBA against them. numberFire's model has Acuna projected for 16.1 FanDuel points, and Riley is projected for 15.0.

As often with the Braves, you can complete a stack of their lineup with any of Matt Olson ($4,400), Marcell Ozuna ($3,300), Sean Murphy ($3,300), and Michael Harris II ($3,200).

Boston Red Sox

Implied Total: 5.51 | Opposing Pitcher: Touki Toussaint (RHP)

The Boston Red Sox should be able to put up some offensive numbers today when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago will roll out Touki Toussaint, which is why the Red Sox are such a great stack today. Toussaint has not been able to piece things together after being drafted in the first round back in 2014, and he's in the midst of what may be his worst full season. The righty has a 5.12 SIERA (highest of his career), and the 76.2 innings he's pitched this season is the most he's had in the majors in a single season. This is about as good as it's going to get.

The Red Sox should be able to take advantage of him. Begin the stack with Rafael Devers ($4,100), who has lived up to his role despite Boston's disappointing year.

Devers has 33 home runs to go with a .241 ISO and .367 wOBA. In the second half, the 26-year-old has crushed the ball, sporting a .400 wOBA and .953 OPS. numberFire has Devers as the top projected batter for the Red Sox, coming in at 13.8 FanDuel points.

A Boston lineup stack should lead with Devers but can include any of Justin Turner ($3,300), Adam Duvall ($3,000), Alex Verdugo ($2,900), and Masataka Yoshida ($2,900) to finish it off. Going with three for DFS lineups feels like the move today.

Minnesota Twins

Implied Total: 5.11 | Opposing Pitcher: Davis Daniel (RHP)

The final team worth considering today to stack in DFS lineups are the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is taking on the Los Angeles Angels, preparing to take on rookie Davis Daniel in his first major league start. The big league career of Daniel isn't a big sample size; he's pitched just three innings in relief prior to this start. In those three innings, he gave up zero runs but walked away with a rough 8.31 SIERA, showing that he got off lucky in his major league debut. In AAA this season, he has a 4.50 ERA and a 7.46 FIP, so there's plenty to be excited about here when it comes to the Twins lineup.

If Royce Lewis ($4,200) is able to get in the lineup tonight, he's a must-play when stacking this team. Lewis has become the Twins' best hitter. The former No. 1 overall pick has a .392 wOBA, 15 home runs, and 52 RBIs in just 58 games this season. He's become an absolute force at the plate. numberFire's model projects Lewis for 12.2 FanDuel points tonight.

Jorge Polanco ($3,200) is another strong option. His numbers may not be as gaudy as Lewis's, but he's still getting top of the lineup at-bats and making them count. Through 75 games, Polanco has put together 13 home runs, 46 RBIs, .194 ISO, and a .341 wOBA. It's not the 33 home runs he hit back in 2021, but he still swings a good bat.

Close out the Twins stack with Edouard Julien ($3,000), Max Kepler ($2,900), or Matt Wallner ($2,800).

Want to play MLB DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.