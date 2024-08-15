3 Best Super Bowl Bets for 2024

The kickoff of the 2024 NFL season is rapidly approaching, so the time to make preseason Super Bowl predictions is nearing a close. Who will be the team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the campaign?

Whether it be bolstering a specific position group that was a weak link a season ago or returning a vast majority of starters, some teams improved their chances of winning it all in 2024. Meanwhile, teams like the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, and New York Giants aren't expected to be threats in the upcoming season.

With weeks to go until Week 1 kicks off, let's take a look at three of the best Super Bowl bets for the 2024 season.

Super Bowl Best Bets

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +600 San Francisco 49ers +600 Baltimore Ravens +1000 Detroit Lions +1200 Philadelphia Eagles +1300 Houston Texans +1500 Cincinnati Bengals +1500 View Full Table

The Kansas City Chiefs are the easy pick to win the Super Bowl as they are seeking three straight victories in the big game. Even with a lack of offensive weapons not named Travis Kelce or Rashee Rice last year, Patrick Mahomes still found a way to help the Chiefs get the job done.

The bad news for the rest of the league is that Kansas City's offense added Marquise Brown and rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy to the aerial attack. While Brown suffered a dislocated shoulder in the Chiefs' preseason opener, the team expects him to be back early in the regular season.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Kansas City Chiefs +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

On the defensive side of the ball, the reigning Super Bowl champs dealt L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. Despite moving on from Sneed, the Chiefs still have two cornerbacks -- Trent McDuffie and Chamarri Conner -- who received top-30 PFF coverage grades in 2023 (among defensive backs with 250-plus coverage snaps).

The pass-rushing unit is essentially the same, with All-Pro Chris Jones leading the way, after the Chiefs registered the fourth-highest sack rate (7.7%) in the NFL a season ago, via NextGenStats.

I think Kansas City can win 12-plus games in 2024 -- which would put them over their win total of 11.5 -- and give them a good shot at the top seed in the AFC. Having Andy Reid at head coach, Steve Spagnuolo at defensive coordinator, and Mahomes manning a much-improved offense keeps the Chiefs firmly in the mix to win their fourth Super Bowl in the last six seasons.

If it weren't for a second-half collapse against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the Detroit Lions could have been the team to knock off the Chiefs last season. However, the reality is that the Lions let a 24-7 halftime lead slip away versus the 49ers and are looking to avenge that defeat in 2024.

Having an offense that features Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery with Jared Goff under center is plenty good enough to sit atop the NFC. Along with Ben Johnson returning at offensive coordinator, the Lions also have the best offensive line unit entering the 2024 campaign, per PFF.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Detroit Lions +1100 View more odds in Sportsbook

There's no denying that Detroit's defense was a massive weak link in 2023, giving up the third-most expected points added per drop back (0.05) and recording the seventh-worst defensive passing success rate (53.6%). As a result, the Lions were aggressive in the offseason to strengthen their defense, adding the likes of Carlton Davis, rookie Terrion Arnold, D.J. Reader, Marcus Davenport, and Amik Robertson.

Head coach Dan Campbell has entirely shifted the narrative surrounding the Lions, going from a 3-13-1 team in 2021 to a 12-5 team in 2023. Given that the vast majority of the offense is returning and that the defense should be much better, the Lions could continue to make noise in the upcoming campaign.

Knocking off the Chiefs is easier said than done in the AFC, but the last team to beat Kansas City in the postseason is the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow is among the quarterbacks who is capable of keeping up with Mahomes in a playoff environment, and he appears to be fully healthy following an injury-riddled 2023 season.

Upon Burrow's awaited return, this could very well be the last year the Bengals have Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins together. Chase Brown and Zack Moss are capable of keeping the ground game respectable despite Cincy trading away Joe Mixon while the aerial attack should be one of the best units in the NFL.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Cincinnati Bengals +2000 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Bengals were another team that struggled on the defensive side of the ball in 2023, permitting the 11th-most expected points added per drop back (-0.01) and notching the second-worst defensive passing success rate (51.6%). There is reason for optimism in 2024, though, as the D should be on the field less with Burrow returning, and Cincy was ranked 6th in points allowed and 16th in yards allowed in 2022 with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Getting fourth in the NFC North last year should aid the Bengals during this coming regular season as they have the fourth-easiest schedule going by opponent win totals.

Assuming Burrow remains upright for the entirety of the 2024 season, Cincy can compete for a Super Bowl alongside the Chiefs in the AFC.

