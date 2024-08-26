3 Best Season-Long NFL Player Props for the 2024 Season

We're just 10 days away from the start of Week 1, and the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook have you covered if you're looking to get in on season-long props.

let's check out some of the top options in these markets.

3 Best Season-Long NFL Player Props

C.J. Stroud completely broke out onto the scene in his rookie campaign with the Houston Texans.

He tossed for 4,108 yards through 15 games. Had Stroud suited up for a full 17-game season and maintained his passing yards per game pace, we would've been talking about a quarterback who led the NFL in passing yards.

Stroud enters 2024 with the shortest odds (+700) to lead all signal-callers in passing yards. Will he manage to get it done in his sophomore season? I see some value here in this fun market.

When targeting a high-caliber performance in the season-long props market, potential injuries will always draw the most concern. We can't bank on any player to maintain availability. Stroud missed two games in 2023 due to a concussion, but his health and durability have otherwise been on the up-and-up.

The Texans have a loaded receiving room with Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell. This helps Stroud immensely. There's the obvious benefit of having multiple lethal targets at one's disposal, but the volume of talent in Houston's receiving room also creates security regarding the effect of injuries. If one of Collins, Diggs, or Dell goes down, Stroud and his passing output should still be a-okay. Dak Prescott (+900; third-shortest odds) and Joe Burrow (+1000; fourth-shortest odds) would likely take bigger hits in this market should targets such as CeeDee Lamb or Ja'Marr Chase get hurt.

Houston added Joe Mixon to their running back room, and I like his ability to see some work in the passing game. It could help zero out the real possibility of him getting more rush attempts than Houston's backfield in 2023.

I'm also encouraged that the Texans own +105 odds to win the AFC South. Week 18 could be a must-play for Stroud, while Patrick Mahomes (+750 odds; second-shortest) could be in for a sit in the final week of the regular season. The Kansas City Chiefs tout -270 odds to win the AFC West and have the highest win total (11.5) in the AFC.

FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- forecast Stroud to record 4,777 passing yards based on a full 17-game season. Mahomes projects out with the next-most at 4,599 passing yards. These +700 odds imply a 12.5% probability, a likelihood that may be short-selling Stroud's chances here.

Is it time for a Kyle Pitts outburst?

He lived up to the heights in his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons, at least from a yardage and efficiency perspective. He notched 1,026 receiving yards on an encouraging 15.1 yards per catch in his freshman bid alongside Matt Ryan, but a torn MCL limited him to just 10 games in the following 2022 season.

2023 was muddled with poor quarterback play from Desmond Ridder. The Falcons ranked 22nd in total passing yards, leaving Pitts to collect just 667 yards.

But now that Ridder is out and Kirk Cousins, one of the more ideal pocket passers to be paired with, is in, Pitts should be in for a rowdy season.

Cousins had thrown for a minimum of 4,221 yards from 2020 to 2022 and was on pace for a dominant 2023 season before a torn Achilles cut his year short. Even still, he and T.J. Hockenson connected for 478 yards through only 8 games last season.

In the aftermath of a 1,000-yard rookie season for Pitts, the former No. 4 overall pick has been waiting around for a proper quarterback to unleash him once again. Cousins can do just that. Pitts will also benefit from a new head coach in Raheem Morris, who would be wise in getting him the ball more than Arthur Smith did.

Our projections love Pitts' outlook. They expect him to reel in 1,015 yards based on a full 17-game season. At that projected pace, Pitts would need to play just 13 games to exceed 775.5 receiving yards. That offers us some pretty decent leeway should Pitts miss a few games.

I happen to like the value of the aforementioned props with Stroud and Pitts, but we are more often than not better served to check out some season-long unders.

Enter Aaron Rodgers, a player who comes in with key characteristics that may result in missing the mark in 2024.

Rodgers managed just one pass attempt with the New York Jets before going down with a season-ending Achilles injury last season. He's a 40-going-on-41-year-old who will not have played a meaningful NFL game in over 600 days by Week 1 and is recovering from a serious injury. Sounds like a decent spot to target an under.

He's got some legit targets at his disposal in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. The Jets also come into the year with a fifth-ranked offensive line (via PFF). With that said, New York's receiving room encounters a large drop-off after Wilson and Hall, while good for some receiving scores, will get more scores on the ground.

The uncertainty surrounding Rodgers' age, how he will perform post-injury, and the fit with New York leaves us with a lot of question marks, enough to have me favoring the under.

Our projections have Rodgers set for just 26.5 passing touchdowns this season. At that rate, he'd essentially have to suit up for a full 17-game season to hit the over on this prop. I'll pass on the prospect of Rodgers surprising us with either perfect durability or overperformance.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

