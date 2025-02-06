3 Best Receiving Player Prop Bets for Super Bowl LIX

The 2025 Super Bowl is almost here, and there are a lot of fun, unique ways to get in on the action via the Super Bowl betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

In this article, we'll look at the best Super Bowl receiving props for Sunday's clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Let's dive in.

Receiving Player Prop Picks for Super Bowl LIX

Samaje Perine doesn't get much playing time, which is why his receiving yards prop is set so low, but I think he's capable of going for at least eight receiving yards on Sunday.

Perine has played between 15% and 31% of the snaps in every game (not counting a meaningless Week 18) since Kansas City's bye in Week 6, so we have a pretty good idea about how much he'll be out on the field.

When Perine is out there, it's usually a passing situation, and he's averaging 11.5 receiving yards per game this season in his first campaign with KC. His production has jumped since the first few weeks of the year as Perine averaged 12.8 receiving yards and 2.1 targets per game across the Chiefs' final 13 regular season contests, posting at least eight receiving yards in every single game in that time -- including double-digit receiving yards in 12 of the 13 games.

In two playoffs games, Perine has logged snap rates of 22% and 15%. While his output has been limited -- no catches in the Divisional Round and one grab for 17 yards in the AFC title game -- Perine has at least seen one target in each postseason game.

We might need to thread the needle and have Perine get all eight yards on one catch, but he can do just that. Plus, if Kansas City gets into a negative game script, it would only aid Perine's receiving outlook.

Our Super Bowl projections have Perine totaling 12.0 receiving yards on 1.3 catches.

The Eagles have been lights out against tight ends this season, and they can keep Travis Kelce in check.

When reading that last sentence, your mind might have gone straight to Zach Ertz, who just torched the Eagles for 11 catches and 104 yards in the NFC Championship. Yes, that happened. But the Commanders got into pass-heavy mode in the second half as they fell behind, and on the year, Philadelphia has shut down opposing TEs.

Philly gave up an average of 4.0 catches and 34.8 receiving yards per game to tight ends this season. That 34.8 yards per game is a league-low mark.

Even with Philly linebacker Nakobe Dean sidelined, our model likes Kelce's under as we project the star TE for 53.9 receiving yards on Sunday.

The Eagles have shown that they're willing to lean heavily on Saquon Barkley in the playoffs, and I like him to have at least one receiving yard in the first quarter.

Barkley's snap rates in his first two playoff games were 83% and 90%, with both ranking among his four highest single-game snap rates of the season. In the NFC Championship, Barkley's snap rate fell to 73%, but that was due to the lopsided scoreline.

His first-quarter workload has been really solid in the playoffs. Barkley has handled 13 of 15 first-quarter RB touches for the Eagles while making a first-quarter catch in two of the three games. Given that it's the Super Bowl and Barkley will be fresh in the opening stanza, he may play every Eagles offensive snap in the first quarter on Sunday.

Our projections have Barkley totaling 17.3 receiving yards in the game, so we think he'll be fairly active as a pass-catcher. I like these +162 odds on Barkley to pick up a receiving yard in the first quarter.

