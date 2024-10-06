3 Best Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Cowboys at Steelers

You can't pack much more NFL history into a matchup than the rare times that these interconference rivals boot it away. The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will match up in Western Pennsylvania to cap a frenetic day of NFL action on Sunday.

Pittsburgh is coming off their first loss of the season in Week 4 at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, yet Dallas righted the ship a bit with a five-point win -- a crucial number to many -- over the New York Giants last Thursday.

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's edition of Sunday Night Football.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Sunday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

As I stated in our NFL Week 5 expert picks, we could be in for a huge Najee Harris showing in this matchup.

Harris hasn't been what the Steelers had hoped as a 2021 first-round pick -- even at times ceding significant work to Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson in the backfield. However, with both of those running backs out of this contest, it'll all fall on Najee's shoulders.

Luckily for him, there couldn't be a better matchup to make a statement. The Cowboys are dead last in numberFire's rushing defense efficiency metrics, and they'll be missing both Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence as standouts from the front seven.

While the opportunity and efficiency for Harris should finally be there between the 20s, it's already been there in the red zone. Harris has averaged 3.3 red zone touches per game thus far despite the bagel in the touchdown column.

In light of the Warren and Patterson news, our Week 5 fantasy football projections have bumped Harris to 78.4 rushing yards and 0.72 touchdowns in Sunday's home contest.

Parsons and Lawrence aren't the only injury issues that Dallas has entering this game.

Brandin Cooks will miss at least Week 5 with a knee injury, opening the door for Dallas' other receivers. This isn't a matchup where I want to look toward CeeDee Lamb with extra defensive attention against nF's seventh-ranked defense. Instead, we'll look at Jalen Tolbert as Dallas' No. 2 receiver.

Tolbert hasn't been close to delivering what was expected of a third-round pick in 2022, but he's also now getting his first real opportunity to play in 2024. His 79.3% route rate and 4.8 targets per game would mark career-highs, and his team-best 13.1 average depth of target (aDOT) means he doesn't need many opportunities to put up yards quickly.

Pittsburgh is numberFire's top-ranked rush defense, and Dallas is the algorithm's 12th-worst rushing team already. Expect the Cowboys to be extremely one-dimensional on Sunday. That'll hurt their overall efficiency, but it'll also probably thrust more opportunities Tolbert's way.

Our projections expect 3.2 catches and 40.1 yards from the former South Alabama Jaguars standout in this one. I'm expecting Tolbert and Jake Ferguson will have to lead the charge for Dallas' pass game given the expectation of enormous attention on Lamb from an elite defense.

