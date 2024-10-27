3 Best Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Cowboys at 49ers

Two of the NFC's most historic franchises will meet on Sunday in Santa Clara -- and neither's 2024 has gone according to plan.

The 3-3 Dallas Cowboys certainly feel a lot worse despite the workable record. They should be getting key defensive pieces back soon, but blowout losses in each of their setbacks have fans of Big D a little pessimistic this is the year the drought breaks.

As for the San Francisco 49ers, top wideout Brandon Aiyuk won't be in the lineup the rest of the season, and Week 7's revenge narrative on the Kansas City Chiefs didn't go to plan. They lost again to K.C., falling behind the Seattle Seahawks in the division.

Which one of these preseason NFC contenders will get one win closer to that label in reality after this primetime showdown?

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's Sunday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Sunday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

It's been a while since Jordan Mason's early-season breakout, but the role that produced it is still there.

Mason logged 85.7% of the snaps last week, and he's got this backfield to himself until Christian McCaffrey returns. A huge thorn in Mason's side -- besides a Week 6 injury -- was his Week 7 matchup. The Chiefs are numberFire's sixth-ranked schedule-adjusted rush defense.

Remember, though, that the Georgia Tech alum logged at least 77 rushing yards in his first five games -- even in some questionable scripts. He's projected to have a decent one here with S.F. a 4.5-point favorite, and the Cowboys are numberFire's very worst schedule-adjusted rush D. Jackpot.

FanDuel Research's Week 9 NFL projections have Mason forecasted for 89.9 rushing yards and 0.74 total touchdowns in Sunday's game. This elite matchup and a two-game drought without a score calling for an anytime touchdown addition here, too.

Though not entirely certain that Dallas was trail significantly in this one, I still can't believe this line for Jalen Tolbert.

In light of Brandin Cooks (knee) missing time, the 2022 third-round pick has shined in this first stint where he's actually been able to see the field. He's been able to haul in at least four passes on five targets in both games, running a team-high 91.5% of the routes in this stretch.

The 'Boys should throw quite a bit even against nF's fifth-ranked pass defense. Dallas is eighth in the NFL in pass rate over expectation (-0.5%), and the Niners aren't extremely frightening for wideouts specifically. Staying away from Fred Warner covering backs and tight ends, they've allowed the 16th-most expected fantasy points to wide receivers.

We've got Tolbert projected for 3.58 receptions on Sunday, so a pretty heavy slant toward plus money is an exceptional proposition on this line.

