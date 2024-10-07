3 Best Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Saints at Chiefs

Week 5 concludes with cross-conference matchup as the Kansas City Chiefs host the New Orleans Saints. KC is a 5.5-point home favorite in a game with a 43.5-point total.

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's Monday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

Alvin Kamara is off to a superb start this season, and he's averaging a whopping 134.5 scrimmage yards per game. But there's a reason this line is set much lower than that, and I lean toward the under.

Kamara's rushing production is probably unsustainable. He's averaging 90.5 rushing yards per game. His previous career-high is 69.1 rushing yards per game, so he's well above that. The Saints are giving him 20.0 carries per game -- way above the 13.8 and 14.9 rushing attempts he averaged in the last two seasons.

Throughout his career, Kamara's production has been linked to whether or not the Saints win. In victories, he's averaged 105.1 total yards per game. In losses, he's at 92.2 total yards per game. With the Saints traveling to KC and sitting as a 5.5-point 'dog, this is likely to be a loss.

Also, the Chiefs' defense is really good. They've really bottled up RBs, too, allowing just 57.2 rushing yards per game to the position (the 2nd-fewest) in addition to 29.0 receiving yards per game (12th-fewest).

Our NFL projections peg Kamara for 97.8 total yards tonight.

Last week, in his first game being active with KC, Kareem Hunt led the Kansas City backfield in snap rate (45%) and turned 14 carries in 69 rushing yards while also garnering 3 targets.

That's a pretty sizable workload for a running back in his first action of the season, and I think it hints at Hunt taking on an even bigger role in this one. Beat writers agree, speculating that Hunt is going to start tonight's game.

Twelve rushing attempts shouldn't be that high of a bar to clear. Heck, he got 14 last week, so we actually don't need his role to grow at all.

Game script figures to play a key role in this bet, but KC's standing as a 5.5-point favorite makes it unlikely that the Chiefs get into a spot where they have to abandon the run early in the contest.

Our numbers project Hunt for 13.4 carries. This is my favorite bet of the night.

This game may set up well for Harrison Butker to be busy.

The Kansas City offense hasn't been that great this year -- scoring 23.0 points per game, which ranks 15th -- and now they're without Rashee Rice, one of their key pieces. But that's not necessarily a bad thing for this prop as it has led to a solid amount of field-goal tries so far this season, with KC attempting the 10th-most field goals per game (2.3).

We can be pretty confident in Butker converting the chances he gets. He's 8 for 9 on FGs this year and also 8 for 9 on extra points. In 2023, he was even better; he missed only 2 of his 35 field-goal attempts a year ago and nailed all 38 of his extra-point tries.

In addition to the Chiefs not being amazing on O this year, the Saints' defense makes for a tough matchup. New Orleans came into the week ranked fourth defensively by numberFire's metrics.

A solid offense going against an elite D could result in a couple of FG tries for Butker. We project him to make 2.1 field goals and 2.5 extra points.

