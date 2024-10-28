3 Best Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Giants at Steelers

Week 8 concludes with a Monday night matchup between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh is a 5.5-point home favorite in a game with a 36.5-point total.

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's Monday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

Devin Singletary seems to have lost his starting gig to Tyrone Tracy Jr., and that coupled with a brutal matchup puts me on the under for Singletary's rushing yards prop at this line of 31.5 yards.

In his return from injury a week ago, Singletary played only 21% of the snaps (12 snaps) while Tracy handled a 67% snap rate. Singletary ended up with 5 carries for 18 yards.

While it's certainly possible Singletary sees a little more work tonight in his second game back, this is as tough of a matchup as there is for Big Blue's running game. Pittsburgh came into Week 8 ranked first in run defense, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted numbers. The Steelers are allowing just 71.1 rushing yards per game to running backs.

On top of all that, the Giants are 5.5-point 'dogs tonight, so a negative game script might be on the way.

Unless Singletary rips off a few chunk gains or sees a jump in usage, the under has a good chance to win out.

Daniel Jones is having a decent season for the Giants, and he's tossed only two picks over his past six outings. But as we just laid out, this is a bad spot for the Giants' run game, which should put more on Jones' shoulders tonight.

The Steelers are just 18th in schedule-adjusted pass D, but they've been superb at snagging interceptions, averaging 1.29 per game.

Jones has also benefitted from a friendly schedule so far in 2024. Pittsburgh ranks fifth in overall defense. Jones has faced just one other defense that sits in the top 13, and that was the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. In that game, Jones threw 2 picks and passed for 99 yards.

Our NFL player projections have Jones throwing 0.65 interceptions today.

The Giants' pass rush has been elite this season as they entered Week 8 with an NFL-best sack rate of 13.4%. They're averaging an eye-popping 4.3 sacks per game.

A side effect of that has been that opposing quarterbacks have run more than usual versus the G-Men as some drop backs have turned into scrambles as QBs run for their life.

On the year, the Giants are giving up 31.7 rushing yards per game to signal-callers, the third-most.

While Russell Wilson might not have as much rushing juice as he used to, he can still scoot when needed. Wilson has averaged 18.5 and 22.7 rushing yards per game over the past two seasons.

Our projections have Wilson rushing for 23.1 yards tonight.

