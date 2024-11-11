3 Best Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Dolphins at Rams

Week 10 concludes with two offenses that, in recent weeks, have become high-octane ones.

The Miami Dolphins gave the vaunted Buffalo Bills everything they could handle last week, but it didn't help Miami turn around a 2-6 record that was damaged by Tua Tagovailoa's early-season absence. They'll need to pluck a win off the Los Angeles Rams, who are as alive as any other team in the competitive NFC West.

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's Monday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer De'Von Achane -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Monday's game should be a good one for offense. There's a 48.5-point total, and both running backs figure to have elite red zone roles.

De'Von Achane has shorter odds than Kyren Williams for a touchdown, but Achane's role is enroaching the every-down player. He played 71.2% of the second-half snaps last week after a Raheem Mostert fumble.

That's a pretty huge development for one of the most efficient players in football. Achane is averaging 4.52 yards per carry and lethal 8.22 yards per reception. He's handled 28.5 adjusted opportunities in Tua Tagovailoa's four starts, including 4.3 red zone opportunities per game.

It's a pretty simple equation for the former Texas A&M Aggies star. If Tua's been in the lineup, he's scored a touchdown. L.A.'s 22nd-ranked scoring defense is a great matchup for another.

Tua Tagovailoa - Pass Completions Tua Tagovailoa Over Nov 12 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Achane will contribute through the air, but a pass-funnel dynamic for both of these teams impact our next two props.

The Rams are numberFire's 22nd-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense, but they're 14th against the rush. Miami is 21st against the pass and 9th against the rush. That should keep the expected pass rate in this matchup high.

With that the case, your guess is as good as mine on this line for Tua. In Tagovailoa's three completed games, he's posted at least 23 completions and an average of 25.3 per contest. Notably, they were all one-possession games with a 2.5-point spread on deck for Monday.

Our NFL DFS projections expect 24.3 completions from the Fins quarterback at a median.

Kyren Williams - Receiving Yds Kyren Williams Over Nov 12 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A pass-heavy gameplan makes this Kyren Williams prop extremely appealing.

Williams' receiving role is already improving coming into this one. He's averaged 22.5 receiving yards on 5.0 targets in his last two contests after a stretch where he had 13 total receiving yards in the previous three games.

Though negative yards could spoil this prop quickly, a few dumpoffs are likely headed the running back's way. He's been on the field for an absurd 88.0% of the Rams' snaps this year, running 64.3% of the team's routes in turn.

Miami allows the most fantasy points per target (1.47), a combination of yards and touchdowns, to the running back position, so it's a good matchup for RBs, as well.

We've got Williams projected for 2.2 catches, 3.1 targets, and 16.4 receiving yards to close out Week 10.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.