3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 1/21/25

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Atlantic Division standings are jumbled up, and not much separates the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. The Canadiens enter this matchup with 7 wins over their last 10 games after a weekend split against the Maple Leafs and Rangers. With the Habs remaining in the playoff mix, they’ve started to get more production from their young talent on the roster.

Juraj Slafkovsky is beginning to pick up his play and has tallied two goals over his last five games. The value is there for the big Slovakian winger to produce again in this matchup against the Lightning.

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are set to square off on Tuesday evening. To say that it’s been a very underwhelming season for the Predators would be a significant understatement. This team made some major additions this offseason, and to this point, they aren’t getting their money's worth.

In saying that, Steven Stamkos didn’t just forget how to play hockey overnight, and he’s now quietly leading the Preds in goals with 16. Stamkos is red-hot and has registered four goals over his last three games. With a juicy matchup on tap against the Sharks, there’s much to like about Stamkos continuing his recent goal-scoring tear.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Vancouver Canucks

There’s plenty of noise surrounding the Vancouver Canucks as they get set to host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Even with the buzz around the Canucks, they still very much remain in the playoff picture in the Western Conference. Swedish forward Elias Pettersson is a name that continues to come up in trade rumors.

After signing a significant extension this offseason, Pettersson hasn’t entirely lived up to the billing of his new deal just yet. Still, recent trends point to the talented forward heading in a more positive direction, which has helped create some value for him to find the back of the net in this strong matchup against the Sabres.

