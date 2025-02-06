3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Thursday 2/6/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Player 4+ Shots on Goal Player 4+ Shots on Goal Jake Guentzel +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Ottawa Senators and Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off for the second time this week. The Atlantic Division foes met on Tuesday, with the Lightning posting a 4-3 victory. The Lightning have been a strong home team this season -- recording a 17-7-2 record in the split while the Sens are 13-14-2 as the visitors. Jake Guentzel is currently on one of his hot streaks in creating chances, coming off a pair of outings where he recorded six-plus shots on goal. Guentzel caused havoc all night on Tuesday, and we expect a similar theme in this rematch on Thursday.

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Alex Ovechkin +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Washington Capitals will visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday evening. The Capitals have remained the class of the Eastern Conference this year, leading the way with 77 points. Washington has also been one of the top road teams in the league, registering an 18-7-2 record away from home. Alex Ovechkin continues to chase history for the Capitals as he sits 17 goals shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record. Ovechkin won’t see a better matchup than the one he has on Thursday night in Philadelphia, helping create some value in his pursuit of history.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken

Player 5+ Shots on Goal Player 5+ Shots on Goal Auston Matthews +142 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue their Western Conference road swing on Thursday night when they visit the Seattle Kraken. The Maple Leafs have found some real offensive rhythm on this road trip, scoring 10 goals across two games against Calgary and Edmonton. Heading into Seattle on Thursday, it’s another appealing matchup for the visitors against a team that struggles to contain star power. Auston Matthews has tallied 23 shots on goal over his last five games, including six or more in two of his previous three games. There’s some nice value in backing one of the league's top shot generators to have another productive showing.

