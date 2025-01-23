3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Thursday 1/23/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Cole Caufield +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Two Atlantic Division foes set to collide on Thursday night highlights the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Detroit Red Wings. The Canadiens remain one of the NHL’s hottest teams and have won seven of their last ten games. After a strong run for the Red Wings, they’ve quieted down lately, but they are still in the playoff mix. Cole Caufield leads the Montreal Canadiens with 24 goals this year, but he’s been quiet in the goal-scoring department over the last week and change. This is a matchup he’s notoriously found success in, and there’s a lot to like about his price point to score in this divisional clash.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Bryan Rust +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Pittsburgh Penguins' playoff push in the Eastern Conference continues on Thursday when they visit the Anaheim Ducks. The Penguins have had an up-and-down run in January, yet they remain within striking distance of a playoff spot. If the Penguins hope to make a run, they must take advantage of these matchups against lesser-quality teams. Bryan Rust has been a heart and soul player for this organization, and he’s been productive lately for the Pens, tallying three goals over their last five games. With Rust in a nice position in the Penguins lineup, there’s value in backing him to light the lamp in this matchup.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Leon Draisaitl +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

A rematch of a hotly contested affair on Saturday goes down again on Thursday, with the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Vancouver Canucks. With multiple suspensions handed on Saturday, it’s pretty clear that there’s no love lost between these Western Conference Canadian rivals. With the focus on Leon Draisaitl in this matchup, it’s pretty easy to target him as a high-end play to find the back of the net. The Oilers are a star-driven team, and Driasaitl is expected to carry the mail with Connor McDavid out of the lineup. Still, there’s value in his prop to score in this matchup.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NHL game taking place January 21st-23rd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



