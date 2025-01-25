3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Saturday 1/25/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Dylan Larkin +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning are set to collide on Saturday night. The Lightning will be playing on the road for the second night in a row after being in Chicago last night. If the Red Wings want to be a serious contender for a Wild Card spot in the East, they need to make a statement in this spot against a club they continue to chase.

Dylan Larkin is a big part of what the Red Wings do at 5-on-5 and on the power play. Larkin has been heating up lately with seven points in his last five games. There’s value in Detroit’s captain to find the back of the net on home ice in this matchup.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Adam Fantilli +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Columbus Blue Jackets playoff pursuit gets difficult on Saturday night when they host the Los Angeles Kings. LA has been a dominant group at home, but that number drops off when they hit the road.

The Blue Jackets have been a surprise offensively, and we’ve continued to see players like Adam Fantilli emerge. The second-year forward recorded a hat trick in Toronto earlier this week and has tallied six points in his past five games. There’s a lot to like about his price point in this matchup.

Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Evan Rodrigues +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Florida Panthers Western Conference road trip continues on Saturday night as they visit the San Jose Sharks. It’s hard to look away from such a juicy matchup for the defending Stanley Cup champions on this big slate of games.

The big boys aren’t the only ones that present value in these spots, so we’re targeting a consistent depth piece in Evan Rodrigues to stay hot. Rodrigues has started to find his goal-scoring prowess, leading the Panthers with three goals over his previous five games. His price to score sticks out in this favorable matchup on Saturday.

