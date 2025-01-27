3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Monday 1/27/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Two Metropolitan Division rivals are set to square off on Monday, with the Philadelphia Flyers hosting the New Jersey Devils. After a rough stretch, the Devils are starting to score again and find their rhythm, which isn’t good news for a Flyers team trying to stay in the mix in the Eastern Conference. Jesper Bratt remains one of the most underrated forwards in the league, yet his production is right up there with the cream of the crop. Bratt found the back of the net over the weekend in Montreal and has notoriously been a streak goal-scorer. There’s value in Bratt scoring again in this strong matchup on the road in Philadelphia.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Los Angeles Kings road trip continues on Monday night when they visit the Detroit Red Wings. Despite the Kings being much better at home, there’s value in some of their player props on the road in Detroit. The Kings have found some nice depth scoring throughout their roster, and Kevin Fiala is starting to unlock some of the potential we know he’s capable of again. Fiala leads the Kings with six points over their last five games, and the Red Wings have struggled mightily at allowing goals, especially on the penalty kill. There’s value in FIala having another big night in Detroit.

Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are set to play host to the Seattle Kraken on Monday evening. The Oilers are playing some good hockey and have won seven of their last ten games while being among the league's best teams at home. The Oilers are getting more depth scoring, which is essential at this time of the year. Zach Hyman plays a significant role for this team, but he’s been inconsistent this year, which has helped create more value in his price to score. Hyman is listed at a nice number on Monday in this strong matchup at home against the Kraken.

