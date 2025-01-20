3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Monday 1/20/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Zach Werenski +410

The Columbus Blue Jackets will look to continue their strong January when they visit the New York Islanders on Monday. Even after a loss on Saturday, the Blue Jackets have won seven of their last ten games and have points in eight of them. Columbus is a feel-good story, and there’s value in that continuing in this strong matchup.

Zach Werenski is making a case for the Norris and the Hart Trophy by putting this team on his back. Werenski has registered three goals over his last five games, and there’s still plenty of value in his price to find the back of the net again in this good matchup.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Seth Jarvis +170

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to string together victories when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night. The Blackhawks remain one of the best matchups in the league to target opponents in, and we will take full advantage of that here.

Even with some inconsistencies on the road this year for the Hurricanes, it’s difficult not to consider Seth Jarvis’s recent surge. Jarvis has tallied four goals over his last five games for the Hurricanes and is starting to realize his offensive potential in their forward core. Jarvis has a price that stands out in this matchup and is worth considering.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Adrian Kempe +160

The Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins are set to face off on Monday evening. The Kings have been a force at home this year and have registered a 14-2-1 record. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Penguins have struggled on the road with a 7-11-5 record.

With the Kings' success at home, targeting one of their most consistent offensive weapons makes plenty of sense here. Adrian Kempe leads the team with 22 goals and 3 over his last 5 games. Kempe and the Kings are in a great matchup on Monday, and there’s a lot to like about his price to score.

