3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Friday 2/28/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers

Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Auston Matthews +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Two Original Six clubs are set to collide on Friday night, with the New York Rangers hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs. It’s been a stunning year from a production standpoint for the Rangers, and with some of the injuries they’ve been dealing with, it won’t get easier against a formidable Maple Leafs squad on Friday. The Maple Leafs haven’t looked their best after the 4 Nations tournament but have still found ways to win hockey games. Auston Matthews is due for a bump in production as we’ve seen his play take a dip of late. It’s hard to envision he won’t get up for a game like this one, and the Maple Leafs have been humming at a 28% success rate on their power play over the last 10 games.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars

Player 4+ Shots on Goal Player 4+ Shots on Goal Jason Robertson +235 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Dallas Stars have found their game of late and will welcome the Los Angeles Kings on Friday evening. The Stars are built to win in the postseason, which is what we’ve seen transpire of late, even if they haven’t been able to fully get over the hump. After a slow start to the year, we’ve seen some increased production from talented winger Jason Robertson. The Stars' forward is at his best when he’s utilizing his shot at a high clip, which is something we’re projecting tonight at home in this matchup. Robertson has tallied 19 shots over his last five games -- just shy of four per game. That makes these +220 odds appealing.

Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Martin Necas +186 View more odds in Sportsbook

Another battle in the Central Division goes down on Friday when the Colorado Avalanche host the Minnesota Wild. The Wild and Avalanche remain tightly contested for the third spot in the division, which has created some real buzz for this matchup. Many were critical of the Avs' side of the equation after the Avalanche made a blockbuster deal earlier this season. Not so fast. Martin Necas has fit in nicely for the Avalanche and has quietly played excellent hockey. Necas has tallied 67 points this year, including seven over his last five games. The Wild are dealing with some key injuries, which should open up more space for some of Colorado’s top players at home. We’ll happily look for another dominant outing from Necas.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



