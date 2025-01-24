3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Friday 1/24/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders

The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders are trying to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff race. These two points are essential for the winner and help create reasonable odds basically across the board in the goal-scoring department. If there’s one player on the Flyers who you can count on in these divisional games, it’s Travis Konecny. He leads the Flyers with 21 goals, and the Islanders haven’t been world-beaters in the goaltending or defensive spaces. The value is there for Konecny to find the back of the net in this crucial game on Long Island.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Tampa Bay Lightning have quietly fallen back into the pack in the Atlantic Division, and a top-three seed is no longer a guarantee. The good news for the Lightning is they have a juicy matchup on Friday night when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. It hasn’t taken free-agent signee Jake Guentzel long to start producing in a big way for the Lightning. Guentzel has registered 24 goals and 117 shots on net, highlighting how well he has fit into this Tampa Bay offense. The matchups don’t get much better than this, and Guentzel has been hot lately, with three goals over his last five.

Utah Hockey Club vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets will try to continue their home dominance on Friday evening when they host the Utah Hockey Club. The Jets have posted a remarkable 18-5-3 record at home and hold a sizable lead in the Central Division. Kyle Connor has remained a force with his goal totals this year, tallying 26. He hasn’t found the back of the net in any of his last four games, and he’s due in this strong matchup at home against the Jets. Connor’s goal-scoring prop stands out in this matchup.

