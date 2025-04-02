3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 4/2/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have fallen out of favor in the Western Conference playoff picture. Worse, their recent efforts show they don’t care about making a late-season push. That puts them at a disadvantage with the Seattle Kraken coming to town.

With just two wins across their last six games, the Canucks have struggled over their recent sample. More concerningly, they’ve been outplayed in five of those contests and posted deteriorating metrics. Over their last two games, the Canucks have totaled just 12 high-danger chances while giving up 22.

The Kraken are operating on much more stable ground. Seattle has outplayed three of its past five opponents, on the strength of more robust offensive production. Across that sample, they’re averaging 10.4 high-danger chances per game, hitting double-digits in all but two of those contests.

Another solid showing from the Kraken is anticipated against a struggling Canucks side. On that basis, we see an edge for the visitors in the Pacific Division battle.

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Florida Panthers are on the second night of a back-to-back, taking on an improving Toronto Maple Leafs squad. The Leafs will be ready to defend their home ice on Wednesday night.

Toronto’s analytics profile has improved over the past couple of games. After getting outplayed in three straight, the Leafs bounced back with two consecutive above-average performances. As has been the case all season, those efforts are grounded in stout defensive play. The Original Six franchise has held both opponents to eight or fewer high-danger chances, contributing to just three goals against.

The Panthers have been trending more positively over their recent schedule, but that’s of little consolation in tonight’s contest. Florida struggles on the second night of back-to-backs. In this circumstance, they’ve been outplayed in three straight while averaging just 6.3 high-danger chances per game.

Florida’s downward trajectory in this circumstance is likely to persist. As a result, the Leafs’ chances of prevailing are better than the betting line implies.

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers

It’s easy to be fooled by their six-goal outburst last time out, but the New York Rangers have struggled to produce consistently. We’re betting they’re hit by regression in tonight’s inter-conference tilt versus the Minnesota Wild.

New York’s offense has fallen flat over the latter stages of the campaign. The Rangers have been held to five or fewer quality chances in four of six, with their scoring trending in the opposite direction. They’ve seen a massive surge in their shooting percentage, scoring 14.7% of shots. That imbalance puts the Rangers at risk of immediate correction.

That diminished output is likely against the Wild. Minnesota plays with more defensive resolution than most other teams, giving up more than 10 high-danger chances twice over its last eight games. Still, they remain a conservative offensive group. The Wild haven’t eclipsed nine high-danger chances in five straight, a span that includes only nine goals.

All signs point toward a low-scoring affair tonight at MSG. Naturally, we see value on the under.

