3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 3/12/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings

Two teams struggling to put it together will take to the ice in Motor City. While the Detroit Red Wings were hanging tough in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, they’ve ceded ground more recently. Unfortunately, that trend could continue in a battle versus the Buffalo Sabres.

A lack of productivity and output has marred Detroit’s recent efforts. The Wings have mustered just one goal at five-on-five in each of their last four outings. Moreover, they’ve gotten inadequate production to expect that trend to change. Across the four-game sample, the Red Wings are averaging 19.0 scoring and 8.8 high-danger chances per game.

Conversely, the Sabres are on a more upward trajectory in scoring. While they were shut out once at the end of the last week, they still have eight goals over their past three, with all but one of those snipes coming at five-on-five. Sustained output is anticipated as Buffalo corrects following a dry spell in the four prior games.

It’s not reflected in the betting price, but these teams are trending in opposite directions. Buffalo has seen an increase in scoring, while Detroit can’t seem to find the back of the net. Current offerings leave an edge in backing the visitors.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames

Just when you think things can’t get any worse, the Vancouver Canucks found a new low. Vancouver dropped a 4-2 decision to the Montreal Canadiens last night, exacerbating some recent concerns. Skating on the second night of a back-to-back leaves them little chance of competing against a stout Calgary Flames squad at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Vancouver’s offense has struggled mightily. The Nucks haven’t recorded more than two goals at five-on-five since January 6th, recording just 10 over their last eight games. More concerningly, they have the production to match. Vancouver is averaging just 8.1 quality chances per game across that sample, which is unlikely to change against the Flames.

After an ineffective stretch in which four of five opponents eclipsed 10 high-danger chances, the Flames have looked rejuvenated in their own end. Their last three opponents have combined for 24 high-danger opportunities, with only one of those foes eclipsing seven. As expected, that’s had a solid impact on their goaltending. Flames netminders have combined to allow just six goals over that stretch.

The Canucks’ undoing could be their goaltending situation. Backup Arturs Silovs is the projected starter, tilting the ice in Calgary’s favor. Based on the foregoing, we see a bettor-friendly advantage in backing the Flames.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Seattle Kraken

The Montreal Canadiens wrap up their four-game road trip with a showdown against the Seattle Kraken. In addition to playing a condensed schedule, the Habs have also produced sub-optimal metrics. Consequently, the Kraken should have no problems upending the Canadiens at home.

This has been a whirlwind trip for the Habs. Montreal is skating for the fourth time in seven nights and is on the backend of a back-to-back. But their woes extend beyond scheduling. The Canadiens have been outplayed in four of their last five, yielding a 44.5% expected goals-for rating. With a 2-1-1 record for those efforts, the Habs are regression candidates over their coming games.

Seattle has leveled up its on-ice product over its recent stretch. The Kraken have outplayed their opponents in three of their past four, eclipsing the 60.0% threshold in two of those contests. Altogether, they’ve produced a 53.7% expected goals-for rating but only have one win to show for those efforts.

The Kraken and Canadiens are diametrically opposed. Seattle is due for more wins, while the Habs are at risk of regression. Those waves collide in what should be a very winnable game for the Kraken. Advantage, Seattle.

