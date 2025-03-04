3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 3/4/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

San Jose Sharks vs. Buffalo Sabres

Finally, it’s a winnable game for the Buffalo Sabres. Tonight, the Sabres host the road-weary San Jose Sharks in a battle of teams skating on the second night of back-to-backs. Moreover, both of their respective contests went to overtime last night, meaning the less traveled Sabres could have a substantive advantage.

Of course, there’s an analytics component to the Sabres’ presumed success. Buffalo is coming off one of its most dominant performances of the season. While they came up short versus the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night, the Sabres put up 17 high-danger and 30 scoring opportunities, contributing to a 67.6% expected goals-for rating. Further, that was the second time the Sabres reached all three of those benchmarks in four games.

The Sharks deserve a ton of credit for their recent efforts. However, a condensed schedule with a lot of travel could be their undoing in Western New York. Tonight’s inter-conference tilt represents their fourth game in six nights, with all four on the road. San Jose’s fatal misstep could be starting Alexandar Georgiev in last night’s win.

The price might be on the heftier side, but the Sabres are worth it. The Sharks mishandled goaltending situation and demanding schedule put them at a disadvantage in Buffalo. We like the Sabres’ chances on Tuesday night.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

You can’t keep the Edmonton Oilers’ offense down forever. Now settling back into their friendly confines after an unsuccessful five-game road trip, we’re betting the Oilers break out versus the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place.

Edmonton came painstakingly close to posting their best offensive performance in nearly a month. However, one goal was called back, and another puck was pulled off the goal line within inches of crossing the line. As a result, the Oilers had to settle for a three-goal performance. The consolation prize was 31 scoring and 16 high-danger chances, contributing to their first above-average expected goals-for rating since February 4.

Despite those analytics wins, the Oilers’ defensive metrics continued to suffer. Saturday’s victory marked the third time in four games that their opponent eclipsed 13 quality chances. That’s a weakness the Ducks can exploit. Anaheim has put up above-average high-danger chances in three of their past four, out-chancing their opponents in all but one.

Neither team can boast about their elite goaltending, which should allow both offenses to thrive. Consequently, we’re betting this Pacific Division battle goes over the total, extending the Oilers and Ducks’ recent over trends.

Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken’s stock appears to be a little overvalued. Granted, they have won three of their past five, but the Kraken’s metrics have taken a turn for the worse. That leaves an edge in backing the Minnesota Wild in tonight’s Western Conference battle.

Seattle’s metrics are eroding. After an above-average stretch a few weeks ago, the Kraken are returning to Earth. They’ve been outplayed in three of their past four, yielding a sub-optimal 40.8% expected goals-for rating. Seattle’s undoing correlates with ineffective defensive zone coverage, as all but one of those opponents have eclipsed ten high-danger chances.

Minnesota has alternated above- and below-average performances over its recent stretch, but its defensive metrics remain a strength. Just once over their last four games, an opponent surpassed six quality opportunities. Altogether, opponents are averaging 21.3 scoring and 6.8 high-danger chances per game. Theoretically, that should result in more than Minnesota's one win over that stretch.

Neither team has looked exceptional over their recent schedule, but the Wild have more reliable metrics. On that basis, we see an edge in backing Minnesota as road underdogs against the faltering Kraken.

