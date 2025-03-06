3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Thursday 3/6/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche

Everyone is sleeping on the San Jose Sharks, but they still have plenty of fight. Installed as massive +320 underdogs versus the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, the Sharks might not be able to escape with the win, but their metrics support they should at least be able to keep it close.

San Jose’s offense is putting in work. The Sharks have gone north of 10 high-danger chances in six of their last 10, yielding above-average output. More importantly, they’ve out-chanced their opponents in all but three of those contests, illustrating their improved play at both ends of the ice.

Colorado has seen a downturn in its underlying metrics but is always a threat. The Avs have been outplayed in three of their past four, corresponding with more modest production and scoring. The Central Division contenders have been held to nine or fewer high-danger chances in all but one of those contests while being held to one goal at five-on-five twice.

The Sharks’ magical run will eventually come to an end. Still, at the current offerings, there’s a bettor-friendly advantage in backing them to at least keep things close. Sharks plus-money on the puck line is the sharp play.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers desperately need to reverse course on an underwhelming stretch. With just one win across their last seven games, the Oilers are losing ground in the Pacific Division. Thankfully, they’ll get that chance against a maligned Montreal Canadiens team.

Edmonton is due for a massive boost in scoring. The defending Western Conference Champions have been held to two or fewer goals at five-on-five in five straight, accumulating just five goals over that sample. With 67 scoring and 28 high-danger chances over their past two outings, those floodgates should open up on Thursday night.

Montreal’s defensive integrity has weakened over the past few games. Across their last three, the Habs have allowed 37 quality chances, with two opponents surpassing 15. Not surprisingly, Canadien goaltenders have combined for an 89.2% save percentage at five-on-five, signaling an inevitable collapse.

The price on the Oilers won’t dip any further than it already has. Combined with their more robust production and inferior opponent, that leaves an edge in backing Edmonton to get back in the win column against the Habs.

Seattle Kraken vs. Nashville Predators

After a brief lackluster home stand, the Seattle Kraken embark on a three-game road trip, starting with the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. The Kraken’s most recent performance has elevated their betting appeal, but they are still severely out-matched versus the Preds.

While the Kraken outperformed the Minnesota Wild last time, they were still handed a 4-3 defeat. However, that was the second time in five games that Seattle had produced an above-average expected goal-for rating. More concerningly, they’ve out-chanced their opponents in quality chances once over that stretch while giving up 10 or more high-danger chances thrice.

Conversely, the Predators are coming off back-to-back superb efforts. Cumulatively, they’ve posted a 66.5% expected goals-for rating over their last two while averaging 14.7 high-danger opportunities across their previous three. Not surprisingly, that correlates with an increase in scoring. Nashville has 10 goals over that sample while being shut out in one of those contests.

Nashville’s chances of winning are far greater than the betting line implies. Consequently, we see an advantage in backing the Predators on the moneyline.

